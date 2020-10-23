Awareness, Presence, Infinity: Time Being Releases An Ambient Ocean Of Time via Spotted Peccary Music

The vast and immersive ambient soundworlds that unfold throughout An Ocean Of Time foster an introspective, deeply-serene state of mind well-suited for yoga and meditation. Time Being strive to capture the presence of the current moment, freezing a moment of time in an artistic expression. Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR

So as long as the music allows you to disconnect from where you are now, and go to a different place, then I have achieved my task as a composer.” — Jourdan Laik

PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With their acclaimed ambient electronic music project Time Being, spacemusic maestros Phillip Wilkerson and Jourdan Laik have been exploring the expansive sonic realms of atmospheric soundscapes for the better part of a decade, becoming favorites on ambient, sleep, and study Spotify playlists. On their third album, An Ocean Of Time, the duo venture into over 70 minutes of deep-drifting, time-melting, soul-stirring bliss that hovers delicately at the fringes of darkness and light. The album releases today on Spotted Peccary Music in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats.See inside the album and sample the music in this unboxing video: https://youtu.be/beLliEy6J3c . Consumer sales and streaming links are available now at https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/an-ocean-of-time/ The vast and immersive ambient soundworlds that unfold throughout An Ocean Of Time foster an introspective, deeply-serene state of mind well-suited for yoga and meditation . The album’s fathomless spaces evoke a sense of ageless infinity. The sublime combination of synthesizers, electronics, spatial effects, and subtle swarms of orchestral wonder coalesce into a boundless auditory expanse where time is forgotten. Hints of cello and violin drift upon an open sea of textural ambience, as occasionally pulsing electronics or melodic illusions come into focus, hold us in suspense, and gradually dissolving back into the void.With soundscapes as expansive as the mind will allow, Time Being musically ponder this question in an attempt to touch a perfect heart of awareness, presence, infinity, and the essence of being. The music invokes the question, “Are we in the cosmos or is the cosmos in us?”In a recent interview, Laik revealed that he creates in layers as he composes, and Wilkerson said that often for him, composing is “setting up creative opportunities and then letting whatever happens next happen.” Laik continues the theme, “So as long as the music allows you to disconnect from where you are now, and go to a different place, then I have achieved my task as a composer.”Together as Time Being, the artists share a deep fascination with time, eternity, and the infinite boundaries of the present moment as expressed through the limitless soundscapes of ambient music. An Ocean Of Time is the third Time Being release on the Spotted Peccary Label following A Dimension Reflected (2011) and A Place To Belong (2015).An Ocean Of Time was mastered by Ben Cox, and is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. Tracklist:
1. An Ocean of Time (07:09)
2. Drifting Form, Ineffable Void (05:47)
3. Here. Now. Always. (06:51)
4. Infinite Cadence (10:35)
5. Unfolding Way (03:56)
6. A Perfect Heart (09:44)
7. Momentary Illusions (11:21)
8. A Notion of Being (15:30)

About Time Being:
Time Being is the collaborative project of Jourdan Laik and Phillip Wilkerson. Both Jourdan and Phillip are interested in expressing and capturing photographic and/or artistic images that relate to time, eternity, and capturing the presence of the current moment, that is, freezing a moment of time in an artistic expression. Their collaborative music is an attempt to capture the presence of the moment using audio and sound capture.

About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America's finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Explore more than 170 titles and 45 artists at SpottedPeccary.com and AmbientElectronic.com.Links:Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/an-ocean-of-time/ Youtube Transmissions: https://youtu.be/kxuu089d-48 Time Being Artist page: https://spottedpeccary.com/artists/time-being/ MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/spottedpeccarymusic Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/timebeingmusic Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/spottedpeccary

