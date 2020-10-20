OnMed ® and Connecting World Merchandise expand availability of revolutionary telemedicine station
This reminds me of something out of the Jetsons. It is game-changing technology that addresses the coronavirus pandemic and tackles the lack of access to high-quality healthcare impacting our nation.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of healthcare has arrived. The patented OnMed® Station instantly connects patients with live Nurses, Doctors, and Pharmacists to deliver affordable, quality healthcare to everyone. Using advanced patented technologies, FDA cleared diagnostics, high-definition thermal imaging, and robotics for dispensing certain prescription medications onsite, OnMed® has created the first-of-its kind telemedicine station.
— Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell
“This reminds me of something out of the Jetsons. It is game-changing technology that addresses the coronavirus pandemic and tackles the lack of access to high-quality healthcare impacting our nation,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bobby Bell - Connecting World Merchandise director of promotions. “The futuristic technology is extremely advanced but it’s easy to use. You can walk in, push one button, up comes the doctor, you get a diagnosis and walk away with your medication.”
This station can provide students, employees, airport travelers and others same day and after-hours doctor’s visits that are not urgent without exposing high-risk patients or tying up critical resources in emergency rooms. It’s an ideal complement to the existing network of outpatient clinics. Clinicians can conduct consultations in multiple languages, including Spanish and American Sign Language, and can dispense up to 200 common medications on-site.
The OnMed® Station provides patients with a live virtual consultation with a licensed clinician who can make a diagnosis and prescribe medications. Features and services of the station include:
● Vitals like height, weight and blood pressure
● Thermal imaging to provide body temperature and diagnose infection
● Readings of respiration and blood oxygen saturation
● An FDA approved high-definition camera so physicians can conduct visual assessments to assist with diagnosis.
● Transmission of results to the patient’s primary care physician
● Availability of a rapid COVID-19 test
● Stethoscope for heart & lung sounds and an Otoscope for internal ear exams
After every patient visit, the OnMed® station is thoroughly cleaned using high-output ultraviolet
surface and air sanitization.
“This is the perfect example of how technology can be used to address the most pressing health care needs of our time,” said Austin White, founding partner and CEO of OnMed®. “Our stations can be located where they are needed most and go well beyond just a phone call. OnMed® offers a live face-to-face visit using the latest diagnostic tools. It’s transformative technology that improves access and quality of care.”
About Connecting World Merchandise (CWM)
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC is an innovative global wholesaler who provides best in class products designed to serve the current and changing needs of wholesalers and brokers around the globe. Its focus is on leveraging its manufacturing relationships to help wholesalers and brokers provide the best possible prices, product lines, innovative solutions, and options for their customers. It exists to provide end-to-end solutions to serve the world’s population. Learn more at www.staysafe.works.
About OnMed
OnMed is committed to providing quality, affordable health care solutions through technology and innovation. Based in Tampa, Florida, the company’s leadership has decades of combined experience in healthcare in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In 2019, the company introduced the world’s only self-contained telehealth station. It offers secure, private, virtual doctor’s visits and basic exams, and dispenses 200 common medications. The OnMed stations are manufactured in Florida, sourcing as many parts as possible in the United States. Partnerships with Samsung and Intel ensure the highest quality video and audio experience for users.
###
Mark Molzen
Connecting World Merchandise, LLC
+1 602-614-7476
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn