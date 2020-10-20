First Speakers and Presenting Sponsor Announced for IMPACT 2021
Industry-Leader Broadcom will join CMG for its 46th Annual Conference
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA October 20, 2020 – Computer Measurement Group (CMG) announced speakers from Fidelity Investments, IBM, and Northwestern Mutual for its 46th annual conference, presented by Broadcom. The event will be held as an international virtual event on January 19-21 and 26-28 and will include sessions in 5 tracks: Performance Engineering and DevOps, Monitoring and Observability, Mainframe Modernized, Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure, and What's New.
— Amanda Hendley, Managing Director and President, CMG, Inc.
This is the third consecutive year that industry leader, Broadcom, has joined the event as a presenting sponsor. Formerly CA Technologies, Broadcom offers infrastructure software solutions. This year they will supply their expertise to IMPACT for a keynote presentation, breakout sessions, and information sessions in the virtual tech expo.
“We’re very excited to host IMPACT 2021 as a global virtual event this year,” said Amanda Hendley, president and managing director of CMG. “We’ve been growing our virtual conference programming since 2018 and are excited to be able to offer the event in a format accessible by our global membership.”
Since its inception, CMG’s international conference has been the source for education and peer-to-peer exchange for all things enterprise IT and infrastructure. It is the only conference of its kind where attendees can obtain real-world knowledge and training that is not vendor-run. Individuals interested in presenting during the event are encouraged to submit sessions during their open call-for-sessions on cmgimpact.com. Tickets are also available for purchase on the site as well.
About CMG
CMG, a not-for-profit organization, has built a highly skilled membership network over the past 40 years. With thousands of technology experts in its member community, CMG facilitates connections and communications, sharing ideas and best practices, and offering opportunities to interact directly with CMG sponsors. Learn more at www.CMG.org.
