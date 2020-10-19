Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police News Release

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigation a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 12:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to I-95 South at I-495 North for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2009 gray Nissan Maxima was traveling on the right shoulder of southbound I-95. A box truck towing a wood chipper was parked on the right shoulder. The Nissan struck the wood chipper, traveled into the travel portion of southbound I-95 and struck a tractor-trailer.

The driver and solo occupant of the Nissan, Mamadou Lompo, 36, of Washington, D.C., was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he was declared deceased. No other injuries were reported as a result of this crash.

At this time, the southbound I-95 ramp to northbound I-495 remains closed. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

