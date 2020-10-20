David Tutera, Says Weddings Will Go On as he Unveils his Atelier Gown Collection at Panache Bridal Trunk Show

About

Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert, David Tutera is hailed as an artistic visionary whose ability, uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. Tutera has created a name for himself by taking his passion for designing spectacular events and transforming it into a lifestyle. He continuously exceeds the expected with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation to create the latest trends in entertaining.

http://www.DavidTutera.com