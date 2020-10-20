David Tutera, Says Weddings Will Go On as he Unveils his Atelier Gown Collection at Panache Bridal Trunk Show
Leading Wedding and Event Expert, Planner and Fashion Designer, David Tutera, partners with Panache Beverly Hills & Costa Mesa to showcase his latest collection
My goal is to bring fashion in bridal to a place it truly deserves to be!”BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Tutera is so excited to get back out and "socially distance" meet with brides again! Panache Beverly Hills and Costa Mesa, featuring the DAVIDTUTERA Atelier Collection will host David in stores for appearances on Saturday, October 31st in Beverly Hills, CA and on Saturday, November 21st in Costa Mesa, CA. For David he always says "every bride deserves to walk down the aisle in style". The collection symbolizes LOVE and the celebration of LOVE symbolizes the greatness of life. With every wedding dress he designs, David’s deepest hope is that when a bride wears his gown, she will feel not only special but simply beautiful and amazing, because she is! It is David's message of acceptance and diversity that has always set him apart in the industry as a leader.
— David Tutera
David embraces and celebrates all that is a woman; from her cultural or ethnic background, her shape, her curves, her personality and her beliefs. "I see the inner beauty of all women knowing that each and every bride is gorgeous in her own unique way and want my brides fashion to celebrate who they are on their wedding day", states David. David works diligently to make sure that every single detail in all of his bridal gowns help to connect to the individual personalities of his brides and combined with their spectacular fit, gives brides confidence and pure joy on their wedding day.
"We are thrilled to feature David's unique collection of gowns. His wedding gowns & veils evoke romance, and make brides feel elegant and spectacular on their wedding day", shares Minette Warren, Boutique Manager. Panache is a perfect match to showcase David's exclusive line, as it combines coast-to-coast bridal expertise and gorgeous, unique dresses in the convenience of their Beverly Hills and Costa Mesa showrooms. At Panache, brides will find the exquisite selection of David's made-to-order, custom couture gowns and matching veils, all hand-designed by Tutera, using unique and exquisite fabrics and textures.
“My passion for weddings comes from my family story that started in Italy, and I am proud to continue the family tradition,” says Tutera. “My grandfather owned a flower shop and was quite successful designing the flowers for weddings. My grandmother was a seamstress and made sure every bridal gown was fit to perfection. My aunt owned a bridal boutique selling and making wedding gowns including my mom’s wedding gown. I guess making weddings special is in the family genes. It is with great pride and excitement that I bring the beauty and style of fashion to the world of weddings.”
David has been part of the wedding business for over 30 years, from fashion to flowers and everything in between. “My goal is to bring fashion in bridal to a place it truly deserves to be. I have always said.....the most important and special fashion a woman will wear in her life is her wedding gown. It's a magical moment and a moment that is surrounded by LOVE. Each wedding gown design has unique fabrics, textures, hand-sewn beading and details that embody LOVE, and romance and beauty. I have personally designed each gown, selected the fabrics, and researched to see what is needed in the world of weddings", shares Tutera.
View DAVIDTUTERA Atelier Collection at Panache Beverly Hills and Panache Costa Mesa on October 30 - November 1 AND November 20 - November 22. Contact Panache for an appointment and for more details: 310-860-9221
ABOUT DAVID TUTERA
David Tutera's career started when he was 19 years old. His grandfather, a florist, noticed his artistic abilities and encouraged him to pursue them. Mr. Tutera's career grew from a single client to a thriving business that made him one of the most coveted and in-demand wedding and event planners in the world. Today, David has over three decades of experience, leads an award-winning company and is known in the industry, across the globe, as the Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert.
David's uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. He continuously exceeds expectations, with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation, creating the latest trends in entertaining. David lives with his husband Joey, daughters Cielo and Gracie, as well as their dogs, Lucy and Teddy. Family means everything to him, and he takes it very seriously, honors it and holds it very close to his heart.
ABOUT PANACHE BRIDALS
Panache Bridals is revered as a luxury-wedding gown shopping destination. They carry top national and international brands from around the globe.
Offering brides an upscale, full service bridal gown shopping experience that can't be found anywhere else. Panache has been a staple name in the bridal community for more than 25 years, offering bridal attire, accessories, shoes, and evening wear. Everything a bride could dream of for her special day.
