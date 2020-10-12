World-Renowned Entertaining Expert and Designer David Tutera Launches DAVIDTUTERA Luxury Home Decor
David Tutera is bringing his expertise in style and design into your home
Create an experience and feeling in your home that makes you smile at the start and end of every day.”MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for creating celebrations around the world for over three decades, David Tutera is thrilled to announce the launch of his new collection DAVIDTUTERA Luxury Home Decor. David believes that a person's home should be a reflection and celebration of their life. The attention to detail, the choices of color, the elements of texture, and the final product that is chosen in someone's home should mirror who they are. "My goal with this collection is to provide the opportunity to breathe life and style into people's homes", shares David.
— David Tutera
David's new line, a unique collection of home accessories and accent pieces, will create an experience and feeling that makes people smile at the start and end of every day. Each hand-selected design will give every room its own unique personality, blending pieces that are elegant, exotic, refined and casual. From shimmy fringe pillows to antique bowls to crystal decanters, each item will transform any space, bringing life to what the consumer desires and exceeding their own imagination for their homes. David always delivers a unique and modernized approach to whatever he puts his hands to, making every detail and design matter. Now, you can experience his special touch in your own home.
David is highly inspired by his family and his surroundings, which lead him to curate items that are special, and that truly reflect the love he has for travel. Many of the pieces in the collection are hand-crafted by artisans from around the globe; with a few of his favorites from Italy and Portuguese. DAVIDTUTERA Luxury Home Decor celebrates all that is inspirational, personal, and unique. The collection includes bar essentials, vases, bowls, candles, pillows and more. Perfect elements for every day and every celebration. David believes that every day is worth celebrating! David looks forward to being part of each and every special moment in everyone’s life!
ABOUT DAVID TUTERA
David Tutera's career started when he was 19 years old. His grandfather, a florist, noticed his artistic abilities and encouraged him to pursue them. Mr. Tutera's career grew from a single client to a thriving business that made him one of the most coveted and in-demand wedding and event planners in the world. Today, David has over three decades of experience, leads an award-winning company and is known in the industry, across the globe, as the Leading Wedding & Entertaining Expert.
David's uniquely creative talents and outstanding reputation have made him a tremendous success in the lifestyle arena. He continuously exceeds expectations, with an unmatched level of inspiration, imagination and innovation, creating the latest trends in entertaining. David lives with his husband Joey, daughters Cielo and Gracie, as well as their dogs, Lucy and Teddy. Family means everything to him, and he takes it very seriously, honors it and holds it very close to his heart.
Honored by Life & Style Magazine as “Best Celebrity Wedding Planner,” David Tutera’s impressive client list includes: Elton John, Prince Charles, Nancy Reagan, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Jewel, Shania Twain, Vanessa Williams, Barbara Walters, Susan Lucci, Matthew McConaughey, NBA Player Chris Paul, Philadelphia Phillies Cole Hammel, NFL Player Antonio Pierce, NBA Player Rashad Lewis, NFL Player Demarcus Ware, Star Jones, The Rolling Stones, Dennis Rodman, The Official Post Grammy Parties, The Latin Grammys, Lil’Kim, Elizabeth Hasselbeck, Kenneth Cole among over (25) Ambassadors. David also works closely with The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Israel Philharmonic, The Prevent Cancer Foundation, The Alzheimer’s Association, DIFFA (Design Industries Foundation Fighting Aids) and The Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Lisa Newberry
Dada Media, Inc., dba David Tutera
+1 310-570-7611
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn