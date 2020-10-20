Rently Launches Manager Portal 3

The New Manager 3.0 Experience for Rently

New portal delivers enhanced self-guided tour security, support and interface improvements aimed at single-family real estate operators and managers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently announced today the launch of Rently Manager Portal 3, a platform overhaul aimed at servicing single-family real estate operators.

Enhancements to Rently Manager 3 include an updated user interface, a more robust scheduling module that integrates with Google calendar, enhanced iQual+ prospect pre-screening, better prospect security, robust in-portal chat support, and new lead management enhancements.

Managers can set up or convert an existing Rently account in minutes, with built in automated onboarding and in-portal live chat support.

“All the hard work put into Rently Manager 3 is already seeing a phenomenal response from our client base. Net Promoter Score (NPS) ratings for the new experience have been phenomenal, with most users already rating the system a 10 out of 10. We’re really excited to see the wider rollout of the new portal to our entire base.” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently.

“Over 11,000 listings are already using the Rently Manager 3 experience, and our clients are thrilled with the new user interface, design and enhancements provided” said Yutong Pan, Rently Product Manager. “We have worked tirelessly to incorporate feedback from our single-family client base, making sure we have a best in class self-touring management portal to reflect that.”

The new portal launch will coincide with the start of the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM) Rewired trade show starting October 20, 2020.

To learn more about Rently Manager 3 or upgrade your existing account, please speak with your sales or client success manager.

About Rently

Founded in 2011, Rently is the leader in providing self-touring technology for single-family and multi-family operators nationwide. Rently works with more than 3000 operators in the U.S. and has facilitated over 13 million renter self-tours to date. Rently, inventors of self-guided tour technology, has been granted 8 patents on self-touring and access control by the USPTO.

Each year, more than 20 million renters move to find their new rental property. Rently Self-Touring technology automates the renter check-in process, so that renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present.