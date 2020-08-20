Rently and Engrain Partnership release a powerful integration for self-guided touring

Partnership will empower prospects with an intuitive, live-mapped self-guided tour experience.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engrain, a powerhouse in interactive real estate visualization software, has joined forces with Rently, the industry’s inventor of self touring, to provide a safer, seamless and streamlined self-guided tour experience. This dynamic collaboration will give prospects on a Rently self-tour access to Engrain’s sophisticated live SightMap feature, which clearly outlines their current location within a community with specific details such as unit numbers, floors, lifestyle amenities and more.

This partnership not only establishes the best, safest and easiest self-tour, but also offers an incredibly simple process for renters and property managers to integrate the new update. Adding new tools should cause fewer headaches, not more. Renty’s partnership with Engrain’s innovative mapping software astutely solves common problems associated with self-tour and enhances the service, ultimately assisting prospects and leasing teams in staying safe without compromising efficiency.

"Integrating the Engrain's SightMap into Rently's self-tour is a great new addition to both the manager and prospect experience,” said Sheena Avena, Product Manager, Multifamily Renter Web and App. “Prospects are now empowered to confidently and comfortably tour a community on their own. Managers have an easier set-up with unit directions and can focus on helping prospects lease a unit after each tour. It was easy and quick to integrate, with a lot of customization options to make sure it fits well into the rest of the management portal and renter web and app."

In today’s socially distant era, prospects should not navigate blindly through residential communities as they tour with Rently. One of the primary motivators to improve Rently’s process with Engrain’s mapping software is to provide prospects with much-needed location context when embarking on a self-tour. Additionally, leasing teams need a tool to extend their leasing and touring capabilities effortlessly.

"On top of an improved self-tour experience, SightMap is also smart and makes set up almost non-existent,” said Jonas Krant, Product Manager of Multifamily Manager Portal and Integrations. “Our system will match available units for self-tours, and match the unit number on your community's SightMap, so that only your available units for self-tours appear for your prospective renters.”

New solutions are often complicated to implement, but operators should not have to create a different map for each application they’re using. Software companies should be free to focus their resources on their core products without having to tackle the complexities of creating a proficient interactive map. Rently’s partnership with Engrain is actively addressing these concerns, as Engrain believes in open APIs, collaboration and furthering PropTech innovation through smooth and harmonious integrations.

"Integration represents the future of multifamily," said Brent Steiner, Founder and CEO of Engrain. "The ability to share information and integrate features enables existing platforms to perform beyond their original capabilities, and we are excited to partner with Rently to help enhance the prospect journey. In a time when self-guided tours are increasingly relevant, these types of partnerships will help apartment operators attract the modern-day prospect."

To debut this new resource, self-guided tours at Pegasus Residential’s community, The Retreat at Fairhope, are now being facilitated by Rently with Engrain’s integrated mapping software. This exciting development is successfully aiding prospects in navigating a community’s apartment homes, common areas, parking, lobby and amenities with incredible ease while creating a seamless and safe touring experience.

Prospects will be able to interact with brilliant multi-view maps to navigate the community with ease and confidence, creating a stress-free touring process that results in happier prospects. An increase in tour volume can be expected as prospects are presented with a robust map that facilitates a faster tour process following the most efficient routes. The likelihood of a match greatly increases when prospects have the opportunity to tour multiple listings in one tour schedule. All of these benefits become available while still reducing the workload for leasing and management teams. Engrain allows for maps to be easily added, making set up a breeze. Prospects are empowered to independently find available units for touring and to contact the leasing agents after their tour.

This evolution of Rently’s renowned Self-Tour powered by Engrain’s SightMap is ushering in a new, improved and profound user experience.

To learn more about Engrain’s interactive mapping software, visit engrain.com. To learn more about Rently or to schedule a demo, visit rently.com.

About Rently

Founded in 2011, Rently is the leader in providing self-touring technology for single-family and multi-family operators nationwide. Rently works with more than 3000 operators in the U.S. and has facilitated over 12 million renter self-tours to date. Rently has been granted 8 patents on self-touring and access control by the USPTO.

Each year, more than 20 million renters move to find their new rental property. Rently Self-Touring technology automates the renter check-in process, so that renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present.

About Engrain

Engrain’s mission is to fundamentally transform the way people find, lease and manage property. A recognized leader in next-generation interactive touring technology and map-based data visualization software, Engrain’s advanced integrations and technical flexibility offer solutions for any multifamily technology stack. Clients use Engrain products to engage prospects and residents, analyze and improve operating performance and increase NOI through operational efficiency. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit engrain.com.