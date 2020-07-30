Rently Self-Touring Technology Adopted by Pinnacle

Rently's patented Multifamily self-guided tour technology available to over 169,000 Pinnacle managed apartments nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, 93, July 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rently, inventor and pioneer of self-touring technology, announced today that they have entered into a national partnership with Pinnacle to power self-guided tours.

Pinnacle, a Top 5 NMHC Property management company, is a proven leader in the multifamily space. Founded in 1980, Pinnacle manages over 169,000 apartment units on over 800 properties nationwide. Understanding the challenges faced by leasing teams during the COVID-19 crisis, Pinnacle started deploying Rently on several communities. On-site teams quickly realized the benefits of Rently's self-guided tour technology. Pinnacle communities utilizing Rently could easily expand leasing office hours and increase efficiency, while also implementing contact-less tours that promoted social distancing.

“Self-guided touring technology is more important now than ever and we only see that need increasing as we enter into our ‘next normal’ post-pandemic. Rently offers us a robust solution with a variety of options that can work at any property across our portfolio and meet our ever-growing needs.” Said Garin Hamburger, Senior Director of National Property Marketing at Pinnacle.

Rently's self-guided tour technology is aimed at servicing the over 20 million renters who move every year and want a convenient way of finding their next rental property. Rently allows prospective renters to tour a vacant property without a leasing agent present. Once a Rently user is verified, they are provided with secure access to smart devices installed in the apartment community via mobile phone. Smart devices that work with the Rently platform include smart lockboxes, smart locks, and smart home devices.

Rently's nationwide agreement with Pinnacle allows the over 800 Pinnacle managed properties to opt-in to utilizing Rently self-touring technology.

“We are incredibly excited to announce that we will be powering self-tours for Pinnacle managed properties! The Pinnacle team has proven to be an excellent partner and rapidly deployed Rently on Pinnacle communities across the nation” said Merrick Lackner, CEO and co-founder of Rently.

Rently Self-Guided tour technology has seen phenomenal results on Pinnacle managed communities, such as 9500 Apartments in Austin, Texas, the Domain at the One Forty in Garland, Texas and Seventy8 & Westgate in Wylie, Texas.

“The operational benefits to multifamily leasing managers and prospective renters are enormous. Using our Rently tech stack and integrations will provide community managers with unparalleled convenience while implementing cutting edge and secure self-touring technology that promotes social distancing during the COVID crisis.” said Clark Li, CTO and co-founder of Rently.

About Rently

Founded in 2011, Rently is the leader in providing self-touring technology for single-family and multi-family operators nationwide. Rently works with more than 3000 operators in the U.S. and has facilitated over 12 million renter self-tours to date. Rently has been granted 8 patents on self-touring and access control by the USPTO. Each year, over 20 million renters move to find their new rental property. Rently Self-Touring technology automates the renter check-in process so that renters can instantly tour a vacant property, safely and securely, without an agent present.

About Pinnacle

Pinnacle, a division of Cushman & Wakefield, manages multifamily properties nationwide. Established in 1980, Pinnacle is one of the largest multifamily management companies in the United States with a portfolio of over 169,000 units and 4,500 team members. Pinnacle clients include pension funds, private partnerships, international investors, insurance companies, lenders, special servicers, syndicators, government agencies and high net worth individuals.