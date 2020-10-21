Sheldon ISD Athletics uses Purplepass’ contactless ticketing for safe sporting events

Sheldon Independent School District turns to contactless ticketing and online sales to continue safe sporting events at Panther Stadium.

In March, schools throughout the country closed due to COVID-19 - which made perfect sense to switch to an online, contactless ticketing platform for our fans.” — Derik Moore, Director of Communications

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheldon Independent School District (Sheldon ISD), located in Houston, Texas, has partnered with Purplepass for safe sporting events that comply with policies put in place for COVID-19. Sheldon ISD provides educational opportunities and supports students' need in order to graduate college and be career ready.

Prior to Purplepass, district officials wanted to use online ticketing for their sports fans and events at the new Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium. As schools around the world closed and were being affected by the pandemic, Sheldon ISD switched to an online, contactless ticketing platform for their patrons and fans.

By going contactless, this encourages that all sales be made online, minimizing the number of exchanges at the event gate. Now, fans can bring their print-at-home or mobile tickets and get scanned into the event; avoiding any exchange of cash, receipts, and paper tickets.

With online ticketing, the district can now create different ticket types depending on the event; general, student, visitor tickets and assigned seating.

Sheldon ISD has partnered with the event management platform, Purplepass, because it also allows them to heel their social distancing policies. With assigned seating maps and general ticketing, each school can control their event capacity, how many tickets are sold and what seats are available when using assigned seating.

On their Purplepass event page, they can include any additional information about the new health protocols being put in place, links to more resources and an “Items not allowed” list. This ensures guests are aware of any changes and procedures ahead of time and can attend any event prepared and aware of the new standards.

For their schools working with sponsors, they are using the print-at-home ticket option as a place to put their ads and logos. Every event promoter can custom build their print-at-home tickets. Add media, logos, event descriptions, directions to the venue and more. Guests can print their tickets out at home or keep them on their mobile devices to be scanned at the gate. Either option allows staff to follow social distancing regulations and scan from far away with no unnecessary exchanges.

Learn more about Sheldon Independent School District and any upcoming events at www.sheldonisd.com. You can find more upcoming events at Sheldon ISD Athletics homepage.