Books 4 People Childrens Book Club Recommendation (Where's Wally, Horrid Henry, Maisy Mouse, Roald Dahl, David Walliams)

Horrid Henry Early Readers

Horrid Henry Early Readers

Roald Dahl Collection 16 Paperback Books Classic Kids Gift Box Stories

Roald Dahl Collection 16 Paperback Books Classic Kids Gift Box Stories

The World Of David Walliams Terrific Ten Mega Massive 10 Books Collection Box Set

The World Of David Walliams Terrific Ten Mega Massive 10 Books Collection Box Set

Books 4 People Childrens Book Club Recommendation (Where's Wally, Horrid Henry, Maisy Mouse, Roald Dahl, David Walliams)

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Books 4 People we are voracious readers, and so we are very excited to introduce you to some of our absolute favourite new titles in stock this autumn. We hope your children will be as excited as we are to enjoy our bespoke Children's Book Club Recommendations, curated based off our bestselling lists and from children's books classic favourites. We know there is something for everyone to love on our expert recommended book list.

1. Where's Wally Amazing Adventures

An activity book that features Wally, along with his friends, who are fiendishly hidden in every scene. For thousands of years, hidden among thousands of people, let the search for Wally begin...again! Wally-Watchers, get ready to dive into the past - and maybe the future - on your search for the mischievous Wally and friends. Full of eye-boggling extras and hours of fun, this second classic Wally adventure comes with a striking new cover. Wow! Amazing!

Where's Wally Collection 8 Book Bag Set
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-whereswallygoldcoll-8bks?_pos=1&_sid=080849615&_ss=r


2. Horrid Henry Early Reader

Horrid Henry is rapidly establishing himself as a character children love to hear about. These four tales of a very naughty boy, his maddeningly good little brother Perfect Peter, and Moody Margaret, all show him wreaking havoc. What antics will Horrid Henry, the classic anti-hero get up to next? Follow his misadventures as he destroys the family home to ruining the family dinner plans. This witty, and very funny children's story will have your little ones roaring with laughter.

Horrid Henry The Early Reader Collection 25 Books Set
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-hhercoll-25bks?_pos=2&_sid=05d97d9b6&_ss=r

3. Maisy Mouse First Experiences

15 new stories from children's favourite Maisy Mouse. Enjoy all of Maisy's adventures, like Maisy Goes to the Bookshop, a heartwarming story of visiting the bookshop for the first time from the multi-award-winning Lucy Cousins. Maisy goes to buy a new book, and she also wants to get one as a present for her friend Tallulah. The bookshop shelves are packed full of amazing books! The shopkeeper is very helpful, too.

Maisy Mouse First Experience 15 Books Pack Collection Set
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-ud-maisymousefe-15bks?_pos=1&_sid=e85723499&_ss=r

4. Roald Dahl 16 Book Set

Now, for a limited time only, you can benefit from our special promotion on Books 4 People's 16-book Roald Dahl book set. Each book in the set comes with a new Quentin Blake cover as well as a whole new exciting end section about Roald Dahl and his world. From Matilda, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and so many more comes the chance to own the complete set from children's classic author, and household name Roald Dahl. The timeless masterpiece collectables that you and your child will treasure forever.

Roald Dahl Collection 16 Books Box Set New Covers
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-rdahl-16bks?_pos=2&_sid=478efe477&_ss=r

5. The Terrific Ten - David Walliams Collection

Ten hilarious and moving novels from the beloved David Walliams, co-creator of the hit TV series Little Britain. Get your terrific set of Walliams classics today.

"A pleasure to read. A beguilingly funny, original and thought-provoking tale... hilarious" Amanda Craig, The Times

"A triumphant mix of wit and warmth" - Telegraph Books of the Year

"A new Roald Dahl" - The Times

The World of David Walliams The Terrific Ten Mega Massive 10 Books Collection Box Set
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/david-walliams-10bks?_pos=1&_sid=9a1d7bf9d&_ss=r

Suleman Thadha
pcsbooks Ltd
+44 116 2519123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Books 4 People Childrens Book Club Recommendation (Where's Wally, Horrid Henry, Maisy Mouse, Roald Dahl, David Walliams)

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Suleman Thadha
pcsbooks Ltd
+44 116 2519123
Company/Organization
Books 4 People - The People Bookstore
Unit 8, Vulcan House
Leicester, LE5 3EF
United Kingdom
+44 116 251 9123
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Books 4 People is a High Discounted Bookstore where you can Buy Popular Books Online at low prices. There's a World of books to choose from such as: Children's Books, Range includes Baby Books (0-3), Books for Toddlers (3-5), Early Readers (5-7), Childrens Story books (7-11), Young Teens (11-14), Young Adults (14-16) and Childrens Educational Books. Our Adult Fiction Books, Range includes Classics Novels, Comic Books, Crime, Thriller, Mystery Novels, General Fiction, Horror, Romance, Science Fiction and War. Our Non-Fiction Range includes: Academic, Photography, Audio books, Business, Cook Books, Craft Books, Health and Fitness Books, Mind, Body, Spirit (Tarot). Visit Web: Books4people.co.uk - Email: sales@books4people.co.uk - Telephone 0116 2519123, Trade Catalogue: PDF - EXCEL - Trade Enquiries At Books 4 People you will find the Best Children's Books to read from our bookstore. We are proud to continue to offer you competitively low prices since our opening. Books 4 People’s journey started by selling educational books. We grew our business and expanded our range and have since grown into being a specialist in children’s book sets. We offer affordable and quality collection series. We are one of the biggest independent bookstores in the UK and provide services such as offering wholesale buying options to schools all over the world. We provide our customers with brand new book set collections and gift sets. We have an extensive range filled with bestsellers, classics, tasty cookbooks, children’s books, audio books, fiction and nonfiction. We’ve always got offers on and savings up to a whopping 80% off RRP. The best thing about Books 4 People books is the fact that we are majorly committed to providing our amazing and incredibly important customers with the highest-quality of service, that we deliver seamlessly and catered to customer’s particular needs. Need help? Don’t worry! Any questions or queries you incur as you browse our catalog or shop our broad range of discounted affordable and quality book sets, can be easily sent to us via phone or email. We’ll promise to respond to your questions promptly and helpfully. We also provide 30 day returns so if you’re not happy, all you have to do is send it back to us and we’ll refund you in full. We always like to give back to our customers. Once we give you a promise, we won’t break it. If you’re happy, we’re happy. Join us on our next chapter in the world of Books 4 People.

https://www.books4people.co.uk/

More From This Author
Books 4 People Trade Division Is Snazal Wholesale - Trade Services Offered to Trade Clients, Schools & Library Services
Books 4 People Childrens Book Club Recommendation (Where's Wally, Horrid Henry, Maisy Mouse, Roald Dahl, David Walliams)
Childrens Books Bestsellers at Books 4 People Bookstore - Mary Poppins, Warriors Cats, Georgia Nicolson, Cirque Du Freak
View All Stories From This Author