Books 4 People Childrens Book Club Recommendation (Where's Wally, Horrid Henry, Maisy Mouse, Roald Dahl, David Walliams)LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Books 4 People we are voracious readers, and so we are very excited to introduce you to some of our absolute favourite new titles in stock this autumn. We hope your children will be as excited as we are to enjoy our bespoke Children's Book Club Recommendations, curated based off our bestselling lists and from children's books classic favourites. We know there is something for everyone to love on our expert recommended book list.
1. Where's Wally Amazing Adventures
An activity book that features Wally, along with his friends, who are fiendishly hidden in every scene. For thousands of years, hidden among thousands of people, let the search for Wally begin...again! Wally-Watchers, get ready to dive into the past - and maybe the future - on your search for the mischievous Wally and friends. Full of eye-boggling extras and hours of fun, this second classic Wally adventure comes with a striking new cover. Wow! Amazing!
Where's Wally Collection 8 Book Bag Set
2. Horrid Henry Early Reader
Horrid Henry is rapidly establishing himself as a character children love to hear about. These four tales of a very naughty boy, his maddeningly good little brother Perfect Peter, and Moody Margaret, all show him wreaking havoc. What antics will Horrid Henry, the classic anti-hero get up to next? Follow his misadventures as he destroys the family home to ruining the family dinner plans. This witty, and very funny children's story will have your little ones roaring with laughter.
Horrid Henry The Early Reader Collection 25 Books Set
3. Maisy Mouse First Experiences
15 new stories from children's favourite Maisy Mouse. Enjoy all of Maisy's adventures, like Maisy Goes to the Bookshop, a heartwarming story of visiting the bookshop for the first time from the multi-award-winning Lucy Cousins. Maisy goes to buy a new book, and she also wants to get one as a present for her friend Tallulah. The bookshop shelves are packed full of amazing books! The shopkeeper is very helpful, too.
Maisy Mouse First Experience 15 Books Pack Collection Set
4. Roald Dahl 16 Book Set
Now, for a limited time only, you can benefit from our special promotion on Books 4 People's 16-book Roald Dahl book set. Each book in the set comes with a new Quentin Blake cover as well as a whole new exciting end section about Roald Dahl and his world. From Matilda, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and so many more comes the chance to own the complete set from children's classic author, and household name Roald Dahl. The timeless masterpiece collectables that you and your child will treasure forever.
Roald Dahl Collection 16 Books Box Set New Covers
5. The Terrific Ten - David Walliams Collection
Ten hilarious and moving novels from the beloved David Walliams, co-creator of the hit TV series Little Britain. Get your terrific set of Walliams classics today.
"A pleasure to read. A beguilingly funny, original and thought-provoking tale... hilarious" Amanda Craig, The Times
"A triumphant mix of wit and warmth" - Telegraph Books of the Year
"A new Roald Dahl" - The Times
The World of David Walliams The Terrific Ten Mega Massive 10 Books Collection Box Set
