Maryland State Police Identify Suspect In Somerset County Murder, Attempted Murder

Maryland State Police News Release

(MARION, MD) – Maryland State Police have identified the suspect in a shooting from Saturday in which one person was killed and two more were injured, including the suspect, Saturday evening in Somerset County.

The suspect, James Matthew Robellard, 54, of Hebron, Maryland is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, home invasion and one count of using a firearm in the use of a felony. He is currently being treated for injuries at Tideal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 5700 block of Cornstack Road in Marion, Maryland for a report of three people being shot.   According to a preliminary investigation Robellard, 54, of Hebron, Maryland arrived at the scene and shot his estranged wife, Lagina Lynn Robellard, 46, of Hebron, Maryland and a 47-year-old male who lived at the residence. The other man, fearing for his life, was able to retrieve a firearm and shot James Robellard in self-defense, investigators believe.

Lagina Robellard was declared deceased at the scene. The other man who was shot was transported to Tideal Health Peninsula Regional for treatment of his injuries. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, no charges have been filed at this time against male victim, who has been treated and released from the hospital.

This case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

