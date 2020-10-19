Hwy 75 resurfacing project suspended until spring (Oct. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – The U.S. Highway 75 Madison to Bellingham resurfacing project is wrapping up for the season and will resume operations next spring. The detour is being removed today and the road is opening to all traffic. Crews are completing cleanup this week; however, there will be little or no impact to traffic.

All work has been completed on the project except for seal coat applications and permanent pavement markings, which will be applied next spring under traffic using lane closures and flagging operations.

The project includes the resurfacing of U.S. Highway 75 from Township Road 127 in Lac qui Parle County to the east junction with Highway 7 in Big Stone County using cold-in-place recycling, which is a method of removing and reusing the existing asphalt surface. It also includes repairing and replacing culverts and guardrail along the project area, extending paved shoulders from two feet to six feet, and upgrading sidewalks and pedestrian ramps in Bellingham to make them more available for everyone. A chip seal will be applied to protect the new pavement, increase skid resistance and extend the life of the road.

Benefits of the project include a smoother ride, enhanced safety, improved drainage, and upgraded sidewalks and pedestrian crossings. The project cost $7.9 million and the contractor is Duininck, Inc., of Prinsburg, Minn.

For more information, please visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy75madisontobellingham.

