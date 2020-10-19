Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
All lanes open on eastbound Hwy 10 north of Royalton (Oct. 19, 2020)

BAXTER, Minn. – 1:25 p.m. – All lanes on eastbound Highway 10 are now open north of Royalton, Morrison County. The crash is cleared.  MnDOT thanks you for your patience during this four hour emergency road closure.

For current road information, visit  511mn.org.

# # #

