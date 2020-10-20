TLC Associates to Add Two New Domestic Centers and 800 Jobs. Additional new contracts earned by the Company driving sustained growth in 2020.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC Associates, an Iowa-based provider of high-quality customer contact solutions, announced today that it will be adding two new domestic centers and over 1200 new jobs. The two new sites are located in Americus, Georgia and Marshalltown, Iowa, with the growth attributed to several new client contracts awarded to the Iowa-based firm. The company opened another site domestically in El Paso, TX earlier this year.

TLC Associates is a high-touch, third party contact center service provider, headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company supports many of the USA’s leading brands across many verticals. The new Marshalltown location will be its second site in that city located at 2500 South Center Street. The company expects to welcome 200 new employees into this location bringing the employee count in Marshalltown to 300.

The second new site in historic Americus, Georgia is located at 105 Industrial Drive and will add up to 1000 jobs to this community, including at least 400 jobs in the center. The company intends to offer Work at Home (WAH) opportunities to candidates within a 60-minute radius of the site. TLC has hired the former Contact Center Director, Scott Anderson, to lead its operation and accelerate its entry into this incredible rural community.

With the addition of these two sites, TLC Associates now operates 11 centers domestically. The Service Provider operates additional locations in the Dominican Republic, India, and the Philippines to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The Company performed exceptionally well for its clients during the 2020 pandemic, paving the way for growth among its current clients and attracting new clients to the portfolio. This growth is the catalyst for the expansion into these new domestic sites.

TLC’s founder and CEO, Tom Cardella commented, “We are proud to be able to bring so many new jobs and career paths to Marshalltown and Americus community members during these unprecedented times. Our focus on being nimble has allowed us to keep pace during these unique times and consistently deliver client results. We are looking forward to bringing on many new team members to help us continue to deliver on our promise of connecting with our clients and their customers.”

“We continue to surpass our clients’ expectations and targets, which is further strengthening our relationships and their bottom line. The expansion into these two great communities gives us access to a phenomenal workforce that can continue to deliver on our brand promises,” added Thomas Moroney, TLC Associates’ Chief Commercial Officer.

TLC Associates was founded by Mr. Cardella, an industry veteran and serial entrepreneur. The Company prides itself on a true people-first culture that resembles “family” across each of its sites. Mr. Cardella is personally involved in all aspects of the business, including the client services and company culture development. He was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Heartland award in 2020.

The company is accepting applications for immediate openings in each of these markets. Applicants should visit www.tlcassociates.com to apply.

About TLC Associates

TLC Associates offers a unique combination of experience and expertise in their ability to manage inbound and outbound customer experiences across a variety of industries. As a 100% employee-owned company, the Company is committed to delivering premium contact center services based on operational excellence and best-of-breed technologies by a team with a true passion for the industry. TLC Associates delivers solutions using a hands-on leadership approach that nets open, honest business relationships with clients and employees. This power to connect with clients, their customers, and TLC Associates team members sets the firm apart from the competition. For more information, visit www.tlcassociates.com.