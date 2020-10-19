Childrens Books Bestsellers at Books 4 People Bookstore - Mary Poppins, Warriors Cats, Georgia Nicolson, Cirque Du Freak
Childrens Books Bestsellers at Books 4 People Bookstore - Mary Poppins, Warriors Cats, Georgia Nicolson, Cirque Du Freak, Beast Quest, Rainbow Magic and More.LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The best children's books bestsellers that your kids won't be able to put down. These incredibly popular titles will enchant children with hours of joyful laughter and moving stories to inspire their imaginations. Books 4 People are purveyors of children's books to ignite kid's minds, from treasured classics to the latest must-have novels and series, these are books that will delight parents and children alike.
1. Mary Poppins The Complete Collection
This complete collection series contains all original artwork, now with all six original Mary Poppins stories at an unbeatable price, from Books 4 People.When their new nanny, Mary Poppins, arrives on a gust of the East Wind, greets their mother; and slides up the banister, Jane and Michaels lives are turned magically upside down.
You can now read all six of these wonderfully original tales about Jane and Michaels adventures with the magical Mary Poppins. In each book Mary takes the children on the most extraordinary outings: to a fun fair inside a pavement picture, to visit Uncle Andrew who floats up to the ceiling when he laughs, on a spectacular trip to see the Man-in-the-Moon! With her strict but fair, no-nonsense attitude; combined with amazing magical powers, things are never straightforward with Mary Poppins! But she has only promised to stay until the wind changes.
MARY POPPINS BOOKS THE COMPLETE COLLECTION 5 BOOKS BOX SET
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/pl-travers-mary-poppins-books-5bks-1?_pos=1&_sid=4734fab49&_ss=r
2. Warriors Cats Series
The wild cats of the forest have lived in peace and harmony for many moons but new prophecies from their warrior ancestors speak of a mysterious destiny and grave danger for the clans. Now the time has come for a new generation of heroes to arise, as the quest to save the warrior cats begins Darkness, air, water, and sky will come together and shake the forest to its roots The wild cats of the forest have lived in peace and harmony for many moons but a doom that will change everything is coming. Strange messages from their warrior ancestors speak of terrifying new prophecies, danger, and a mysterious destiny. All the signs point to young warrior Brambleclaw as the cat with the fate of the forest in his paws. But why would the son of wicked cat Tigerstar be chosen to be a hero? And who are the other cats mentioned in the prophecy? All Brambleclaw knows for sure is that the strength and courage of the greatest warriors will be needed now, as the quest to save the Clans begins.
Own your full collection of Warriors Cats Series today, available at a fantastic bargain price.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-warriorcat-6bks?_pos=3&_sid=c25df9499&_ss=r
3. The Complete Fab Confessions of Georgia Nicolson
In these wildly funny and unique diaries, you'll get top-secret, fabulous insights into to the life of 14-year old Georgia Nicolson, the brainchild of world-renowned author Louise Rennison. Rennison has perfectly captured the soaring joys and bottomless angst of being a teenager. In the spirit of Bridget Jones's Diary, this fresh, irreverent, and simply hilarious book will leave you laughing out loud. As Georgia would say, it's "Fabbity fab fab!"
Georgia, on the verge of womanhood, desperately muddles her way through make-up disasters, rapidly expanding nunga-nungas, school (urgh), unsympathetic friends, highly embarrassing family (and pets) and, of course, BOYS.
The Complete Fab Confessions of Georgia Nicolson by Louise Rennison is available in the 10-book complete series. Own your copy today!
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/louise-rennison-10bks?_pos=1&_sid=565517776&_ss=r
4. Cirque Du Freak Vampire Series
In the tradition of Stephen King's 'Salem's Lot, Cirque Du Freak is the frightening saga of a young boy whose visit to a mysterious freak show leads him on a journey into a dark world of vampires. Filled with grotesque creatures, murderous vampires, and a petrifying ending, Cirque Du Freak will chill, thrill, and leave readers begging for more.
The Saga of Darren Shan includes this eerily delightful 12 books set which follows the adventures and struggles of a boy who has become involved in the secret world of vampires.
Be part of the madness and horror when you buy Books 4 People's 12 book collection of Cirque Du Freak Vampire Series by Darren Shan.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/darren-shan-books-12bks?_pos=1&_sid=877fe3e08&_ss=r
5. Beast Quest The Battle Collection
The exciting adventure series from Adam Stone, Beast Quest, follows the adventures of Tom and Elenna as they attempt to undo the evil curses placed upon the Beasts that protect the magical kingdom of Avantia. When Evil Wizard Jezrin plans to drink from the Well of Power, whose waters would make him undefeatable. He must be stopped! But with the dragon Quarg under the sorcerer's command, can Tom and Elenna escape being turned to stone?
Beast Quest The Battle Collection 18 Books Series
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-bq-18bks?_pos=3&_sid=976127bab&_ss=r
