Royalton barracks / Found Camera

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Found Property

 

CASE #: 20B203419

 

TROOPER: Valcourt                            STATION: Royalton       

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 06:45 am

LOCATION: Mill Street

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 19, 2020 at approximately 6:45 am, an employee of the Green Mountain Power Company located a Nikon SLR (digital) camera on the side of Mill Street in North Hartland.   It appeared that the camera had accidently been left on the roadside overnight. 

 

Anyone who lost a digital camera in this area is encouraged to contact Trooper Valcourt of the Vermont State Police – Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933.

 

