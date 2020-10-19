Royalton barracks / Found Camera
INCIDENT: Found Property
CASE #: 20B203419
TROOPER: Valcourt STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 06:45 am
LOCATION: Mill Street
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 19, 2020 at approximately 6:45 am, an employee of the Green Mountain Power Company located a Nikon SLR (digital) camera on the side of Mill Street in North Hartland. It appeared that the camera had accidently been left on the roadside overnight.
Anyone who lost a digital camera in this area is encouraged to contact Trooper Valcourt of the Vermont State Police – Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933.