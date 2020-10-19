NDDOT reminds drivers about Safety Corridors

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) reminds drivers to watch for enhanced safety features as part of the Safety Corridor on Highway 85 from Watford City to ND 68.

Safety Corridors include signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up and drive sober and distraction-free. In addition to these signs, Corridors may include an increased law enforcement presence and pavement markings that are more visible, especially in dark or wet conditions.

Safety Corridors were implemented on three different stretches of North Dakota highways in 2019 and 2020 as a part of the Vision Zero plan to help reach the goal of zero fatalities on North Dakota roads. They were recently recognized by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) with the regional award, “Operations Excellence, Small Project.” Additional Corridors are on Highway 52 from Brooks Junction to Velva and on Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn.

Safety Corridors will be monitored for effectiveness in severe crash reduction and may be undesignated after a period of time.

To learn more about how taking personal responsibility behind the wheel can help reach the goal of Vision Zero, visit VisionZero.ND.gov.