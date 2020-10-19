Virtual open house for Hwy 212 J-turn projects begins Oct. 19 (Oct. 19, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 and its partners are encouraging the community to attend a virtual open house for the Highway 212 J-turn projects. The virtual open house begins Monday, October 19 and will take comments through Friday, October 30.

In 2022, MnDOT will build two J-turns in the Glencoe area. The J-turn located at the intersection of Highway 212 and County Road 1 includes a permanent snow fence to reduce drifting and blowing snow. It also includes improvements for people who walk and bike. This J-turn is designed to have wider lanes than a traditional J-turn to accommodate vehicles of all sizes, including large trucks, emergency vehicles and agricultural equipment that frequently uses this intersection.

The J-turn at the intersection of Highway 212 and Highway 22/Chandler Avenue is a partial J-turn, which means it has one U-turn instead of two.

