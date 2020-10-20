Amar Verma Joins Aptys Solutions as Senior Product Manager

Experienced fintech expert joins Aptys’ senior management team to support strategic expansion into faster mobile payments

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for community financial institutions, announced the addition of Amar Verma as its senior product manager.

“It’s essential that we bring in a fintech expert to help spearhead the development of our mobile payment solutions as we prepare for the upcoming real-time payments era in mobile P2P payments," said Keith Reeves, executive vice president of Operations at Aptys Solutions. "Amar joins us with over 20 years of experience in leading the technology product management lifecycle which includes an extensive background in developing and delivering innovative enterprise software solutions for financial institutions of all sizes. Verma’s creative approach and vast experience is pivotal in the continued growth and strengthening our of organization.”

For the greater part of the past two decades, Verma has been managing development and delivery of financial services and payment solutions, including driving strategy, development, product management, and product marketing. As a founding member of Alogent, Verma established product management practices and led product strategy, roadmap execution and marketing for Alogent’s patented deposit automation technologies.

Most recently, Verma served as vice president of Professional Services – UK market for Alogent Corporation, where he established and led the enterprise software solutions delivery practice for the top 10 global banks in the UK.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Amar over the years and have enormous respect for his agile and collaborative leadership skills,” said Brian Geisel president and CEO of Aptys Solutions. “Our recent acquisition by Catalyst Corporate FCU positioned us well for strategic development into mobile faster payments and Aptys is fortunate that an industry expert with Amar’s skills, product management experience and demonstrated leadership has joined our management team.”

“I am excited to take on this new role at Aptys Solutions and join forces with a team that is revolutionary and mission-oriented,” said Verma. “I have worked with Brian and Keith extensively in the past, and I know we share a vision for empowering teams to work together toward developing solutions that drive the future of payments in the financial services industry.”

Verma earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of correspondent electronic payment processing software for community financial institutions. Partnering with correspondent service providers, Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,000 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions increase efficiencies, reduce expenses, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.