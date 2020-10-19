Body Care Brand Life Elements Inc. Announces November 4, 2020 Release of Limited-Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb
Life Elements Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb will be available for purchase on-line at www.lifeelements.com starting November 4, 2020.ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements is excited to announce its’ highly anticipated Limited-Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb will hit the market on November 4, 2020. In a year that has us retreating to a return to familiar routines, the arrival of this special seasonal release comes just in time to inhale the magic of the holidays by sinking into a luxurious bath experience that offers comfort and cheer.
After months of development and testing at their in-house California lab facility, the Life Elements creative team is thrilled to deliver a handcrafted combination of nature-based ingredients selected for their alluring scent and healing properties. Life Elements products are safe and professionally formulated to connect overall wellness with body and skin health. This particular bath bomb is part of Life Elements’ outstanding body and skincare collection with a successful industry (and consumer) reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious ingredients known to nourish from head to toe.
The Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb is the perfect gift to engage the senses with a fragrance that inspires visions of sweet treats, warm baked goods, and fresh pine needles. Stirring joyful memories of celebrations spent at home with family, this unique bath bomb uses real cloves, star anise pods, Madagascar vanilla beans, ginger root, hemp seed, grape seed, and sunflower oil to soften the skin and soothe the body. The Life Elements’ Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb is also made with 200 mg broad-spectrum CBD uniquely blended to help ease the stress, aches, and pains often brought on by the flurry of fun festivity.
It is in the spirit of fine self-care, that Life Elements offers its’ Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb as a relaxing gift of peace that transforms each dip in the tub into a serene sanctuary for reminiscing over simpler times and dreaming of blissful holiday moments.
Life Elements Limited Edition CBD Holiday Bath Bomb retails at $24 dollars and will be available for purchase on-line at www.lifeelements.com starting November 4, 2020.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of health and wellness creations including handcrafted body, bath, hair and skincare products. Using nature-based ingredients sourced for their nurturing as well as eco-friendly properties, the Life Elements brand advocates for a sustainable planet, enriched minds, healthy bodies, and positive vibes. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman owned business homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
