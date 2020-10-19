DAVINCI EDUCATION CEO EXPANDING AND MAKING SIENA COLLEGE PROUD
Kerry Leo to be Inducted to the Stack Center Maddalone Wall of Success before Expanding to Albany, NYLOUDONVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kerry Leo, CEO of Da Vinci Education, Siena College graduate, and recent inductee to Sienna’s Hall of Fame is expanding her business into the Capital District in perfect time. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, Mrs. Leo will be officially inducted into the Stack Center Maddalone Wall of Success Class of 2020 at Siena College. The award is rightfully deserved as she displays entrepreneurial success everyday. Her next entrepreneurial adventure will be launching her successful Long Island based business in Albany, NY.
“I am truly honored and humbled to be inducted into the Stack Center Maddalone Entrepreneur Hall of Fame at Siena and even more excited to bring our services to the Capital region community I long called my home," says Kerry Leo, Founder of Da Vinci Education and Research. “As part of a multi-family member legacy of Siena graduates we have been connected to this region for more than six decades. It is our hope that our expertise will be a welcome support to individuals, families, and school districts who have been under enormous pressure to sustain learning in a positive and meaningful way.”
Da Vinci offers school districts and families both student-centered support and professional development by New York’s finest educators. A solution-based organization is needed by school districts at a time when there is so much uncertainty, change and challenge in education. The professionals at Da Vinci bring diagnostic and prescriptive strategies to get to the heart of each student’s educational goals and gain real results based on research. Unlike other educational organizations, Da Vinci works with schools directly using research proven techniques to instruct educators on professional development; in addition to, in-house tutoring and homebound instruction. Da Vinci is where educators and parents collaborate for their children, so that learning happens.
The safety of the staff, students, parents and all clients is a top priority at Da Vinci Education. The previously stated measures will be implemented for the foreseeable future as the center transitions back to business as usual in the coming months. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website www.davincicenter.net or contact jreilly@davincicenter.net with any questions or concerns.
About DaVinci Education and Research
The Long Island based professionals at DaVinci Education and Research are dedicated to bringing diagnostic and prescriptive strategies to students, parents and school districts to help them support learning needs and maximize their unique academic potential. We pledge to identify and acknowledge the gold standard in education by gathering the latest in top quality, research-based and proven methodologies.
Working with the Committee of Special Education, we make practical and proven recommendations so each team can find the best solution for every child. Our process acknowledges that every individual has a unique learning profile. Our goal is to build trusting relationships with parents and districts to facilitate the best possible outcomes. We offer ongoing monitoring to ensure team alignment so that educational goals for every child are met.
