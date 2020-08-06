ROOS ADVISORS & NYC NETWORK GROUP ANNOUNCE BOOK YOURSELF SOLID® WEBINAR
The Book Yourself Solid® 12-Week Web Series to Feature Leading Industry Experts in Real EstateNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roos Advisors and the NYC Network Group are excited to announce their 12-week Book Yourself Solid® webinar series beginning Tuesday, August 11th at 10 AM EST. In the upcoming weeks, Larendee Roos and Anthony Kazazis will interview industry professionals who have discovered the most effective ways to develop a brand that is authentic and compelling. Guests will tackle issues like how to build internal and external relationships, and how to gain credibility over time that results in healthy teams and more satisfied, loyal customers.
International Speaker and Head of Book Yourself Solid® Worldwide Matthew Kimberley will be the first guest. He's also the author of Get A F*cking Grip, creator of Delightful Emails and the School for Selling and host of the How To Get A Grip podcast. When asked what he is passionate about, Kimberley responded, “Good scotch and better conversation!”
“After 17 years in consulting across a broad range of industries, Roos Advisors has re-aligned, and we are dedicating our team’s efforts to assisting real estate professionals build healthy teams and businesses resulting in greater client connection and higher profitability,'' said Larendee Roos, CEO of Roos Advisors, who started her corporate career in real estate.
Roos Advisors is honored to team up with the New York City Network Group to provide network and education opportunities to firms and companies that serve the real estate industry. We are master connectors who can assist with introductions to other professionals who can provide goods and services, and help clients build strong teams and increase brand awareness and overall profitability.
“During the testing times of a global pandemic, we hope that our 12-week series will assist our audience in brainstorming innovative ideas to grow their business and acquire new tools that will enable them to Book Yourself Solid® with new clients in their industry,” said Anthony Kazazis, Managing Director of the NYC Network Group, Inc.
For more information, or to register for the virtual event, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/bys-tickets or contact akazazis@nycnetworkgroup.com with any questions or concerns.
###
About Roos Advisors
Roos Advisors partners with clients to enhance their strengths while confronting their challenges with practical leadership solutions. We are passionate about our work and are committed to the following: Coming from a place of service, compassion and strength; Teaming up with our clients to discover the spark that will ignite passion and excellence; Supporting our clients to take solid, measurable action so they realize their goals; and Teaming up with our clients to achieve scalable and measurable results.
Roos Advisors consults in the following industries: self-storage, specialty retail, uniforms & apparel, fashion and beauty, event management, real estate brokerage firms, real estate investment companies, executive and physician recruitment, medical practices, construction, property management, public relations, advertising, restaurant and hospitality, mobile applications, manufacturing, educational services, religious, nonprofit and financial services.
Our executive leadership and management consultants and coaches are trained to elevate performance. Companies that work with us increase profitability on average by 35 percent within the first 9 – 12 months. As corporate executives, we understand your life. We understand the opportunities and stresses that face owners and executives. Leading teams while managing processes can be difficult. Your teams want leadership. You want to lead your company and teams to profitability with efficiency and precision.
About the NYC Network Group, Inc.
The NYC Network Group, Inc. runs the annual New York City Real Estate Expo in Midtown Manhattan, bringing together top commercial and residential real estate professionals for networking, panel discussions and exhibitions. The group enables teams to meet top movers and shakers, including brokers, bankers, mortgage companies, investors, landlords, attorneys, insurance companies, marketing and social media experts, and business owners. As the hosts of the only full scale event geared exclusively towards professionals in all aspects of real estate and related businesses, the NYC Network Group, Inc. offers video, webinar, newsletter, blogging email marketing, and promotional advertising services, as well.
Nicole Notar
Roos Advisors
+1 9082420076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn