JAIA YOUTH IS EXCITED TO HOST SUNDAYS IN SEPTEMBER EVENT
JAIA Youth Will Host a Virtual Event on Revolution through Art, Sports, and CommunityBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAIA Youth will be hosting their Garygene Leon Jefferson (GGLJ) Memorial Fundraising virtual event, entitled Sundays in September: Revolution through Arts, Sports, and Community. This three day event will be streamed from 5PM to 6PM EST on Sunday, September 20th and September 27th. Each Sunday will focus on one revolution. This Sunday’s event will feature Justin Walters, Journalist; Aaron Temple, Gymnast; and Jennifer Langton, Senior Management Executive at the NFL as special guests and the panel will be moderated by Ojinika Obiekwe, Entertainment Anchor.
JAIA is a personal development and leadership program for teens and young adults ages 16-21. Through our Leadership Institute we provide personal and leadership development through mindfulness, mental health education , and moral/ethical development. Our mission is to empower teens and young adults to create healthy and safe communities through transformative personal and leadership development.
Garygene Leon Jefferson was the first JAIAnt leader. He facilitated JAIA workshops for his peers from 2012 to 2014 in New York City and abroad. He was an artist, musician and motivational speaker. He died of Burkitt’s Lymphoma on September 29, 2015. His last words to his aunt, Tia Gena, Founder and Executive Director of JAIA, were, “Don’t give up on JAIA and helping the youth. And don’t forget the boys.” In his memory, his aunt, Tia Gena, created a fundraising event to continue his legacy by ensuring funds are available for scholarships, programs and costs associated with running JAIA.
This year the GGLJ Memorial benefit event will provide greater visibility for our organization and raise funds to elevate the Leadership Institute by hiring much needed staff to sustain our ongoing work. Other featured speakers throughout September will include community leaders, advocates and luminaries in the worlds of entertainment, sports, and civic engagement, who support youth and leadership development and empowerment during times of inequality. During this extended period of COVID-19 and the uprisings against racial inequality in all its forms, JAIA has been able to maintain holistic programming and supportive contact with our youth members.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their website www.jaiayouth.org or contact jaiayouth@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
###
About JAIA Youth
JAIA embraces youth/young adults of all cultures and ethnicities, sexual orientations, spiritual, religious and non-religious backgrounds, fostering a community of inclusion and oneness while encouraging each individual path. We are committed to empowering our youth towards self mastery, as well as ethical mindful leadership as that will someday undo the effects of marginalization and build healthier communities.
Veronica Rosario
JAIA Youth
+1 917 543 7793
email us here