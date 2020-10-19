The Maryland Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for a new relief program for farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maryland Farmer COVID-19 Relief Program will provide payments for contract poultry producers who were not eligible for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) funds, as well as bonus payments to farmers who received federal relief from the first round of CFAP funding. (more…)
