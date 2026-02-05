Submit Release
Department Extends Deadline for Farmers to File Annual Implementation Reports (AIRs)

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 4, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for farmers to submit Annual Implementation Reports (AIRs) for 2025 nutrient applications to April 1, 2026. This extension also applies to Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs). 

Due to unforeseen printing issues, AIRs for several regions of the state will not be mailed until later this week. To accommodate the delayed delivery of these personalized paper reporting forms, MDA has extended the deadline by one month. Thank you to the farmers who reached out with their concerns; your feedback is greatly appreciated!

As a reminder, electronic reporting is available through Maryland OneStop. Those who are new to this electronic reporting option will need to register for an account. In addition, blank paper reporting forms are available for download on the department’s websiteFor more information, farmers should contact their regional nutrient management office

 

