February 6, 2026

Governor Moore Inducts McGinnis Family into Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame

Celebration Also Showcases Agricultural Products at the Taste of Maryland Agriculture

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 6, 2026) — Governor Wes Moore proudly inducted the McGinnis Family of Baltimore County into the prestigious Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 56th Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event, which took place on Thursday, February 5th, at Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel.

“We are honored to recognize the McGinnis Family as a inductee into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame,” said Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Their commitment to agriculture and their community exemplifies the spirit of Maryland’s farming heritage, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements tonight.”

Established by former Governor William Donald Schaefer in 1991, the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional leaders in agriculture who demonstrate unwavering dedication to their craft and significant contributions to their communities. Nominations are collected through local University of Maryland Extension offices in late summer and submitted to the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Hall of Fame Program coordinator in the fall.

The Taste of Maryland Agriculture celebration, sponsored by the Maryland Agriculture Council, stands as the state’s premier agricultural gathering, uniting industry leaders with both state and national legislators. The evening was filled with a delightful array of Maryland agricultural products, including tastings from the state’s renowned beer, wine, and cidery producers.

In addition to honoring the McGinnis family, the event also awarded multiple outstanding programs with Maryland Agriculture Council Educational Grants, highlighting the importance of education and innovation in the agricultural sector.

For more information on each Hall of Fame family, please visit the department’s website. For additional photos from the event, follow this link.

