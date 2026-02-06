Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission Meeting Notice

The Maryland Seafood Marketing Advisory Commission will meet on Thursday, February 26th, at 3 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture headquarters. Agenda items include a marketing update, True Blue wrap-up report, support for wild caught oyster industry, International Seafood Marketing update, and strategic plan. For those interested in attending, please contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Seafood Marketing Director, Matthew Scales, at [email protected]. For those interested in joining virtually, please see the Google Meet login information below.
Thursday, February 26 · 3:00 – 5:00 pm
Time zone: America/New_York
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/bvw-qjxr-pkk
Or dial: (US) +1 347-861-6209 PIN: 273 831 080#
More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/bvw-qjxr-pkk?pin=7788663775394