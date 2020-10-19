Leading Companies Set to Speak at Inaugural RETCON Multifamily Conference
Speakers confirmed from Hines, Mill Creek Residential, Fairfield Residential & more to speak about technology in multifamily commercial real estate Dec 9-10.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RETCON Multifamily is the first of many summits from the game-changing conference producer, who is quickly making a splash in the real estate technology scene. The event will take place digitally on December 9-10 and gathers industry leaders to discuss technology’s impact on the commercial real estate industry.
In total, attendees can expect 30+ speakers and across 5 tracks: Property Tech, Asset Management, Finance & Dealmaking, Operations Tech, and Innovation. There will also be main-stage keynote sessions from top executives, networking events and private 1-1 meetings.
The conference is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference.
RETCON is now announcing the first round of confirmed speakers to the speaker lineup below. With the top companies in attendance, attendees will gain key insights into how techology is being implemented at the world's most successful organizations.
- Bob Hart, President & CEO, TruAmerica
- Walt Smith, CEO, Avenue5 Residential
- Jeff Kok, Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Information Officer, Mill Creek Residential
- Daryl Carter, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Avanath Capital Management
- Steve Hallsey, Managing Partner, EVP of Operations, Wood Partners
- Cindy Clare, COO, Bell Partners
- David Perez, COO, Carroll Organization
- Ivan Jecklin, President, Weinstein Properties
- Kim Bender, EVP, Head of Property Management, Fairfield Residential
- Jason Grovert, Chief Information Officer, Steadfast Companies
- Shawn Mayo, VP Financial Systems & RPA, Cortland
- David Ohlrich, Executive Vice President, Avenue5
- Al Pace, Vice Chairman & CEO, Pacific Urban Residential
- Raymond Van Beveren, SVP Construction & Facilities, Pinnacle
- Travis Krueger, COO, NorthMarq
- Yannis Macheras, SVP & General Manager Telecom Infrastructure, Lendlease
- Sean Sabia, Director, Asset Management, New York Life Real Estate Investors
- Stephanie Furhman, Innovation, Catalyst Innovation Lab
- Paige Pitcher, Director of Innovation, Hines
- Isela Rosales, Managing Director, Capital Markets, ESG & Sustainability, Bridge Investment Group
James Shearin
RETCON
+1 919-805-1845
