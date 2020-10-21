Qore Technologies Launches Integration as a Service to Support Faster Enterprise Integration
New Qore Integration as a Service connects incompatible enterprise systems and technologies into robust business processes, risk-freePRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Qore Technologies announced the launch of a new service delivery model for its Qorus transaction-sure automation platform.
Qore Integration as a Service provides enterprises a complete integration solution with guaranteed service levels, without the high costs, high risks, and long project timelines that come with implementing an integration infrastructure.
“Qore is focused on meeting the needs of enterprises to rapidly connect their systems and technologies into robust, efficient and innovative processes” said David Nichols, CEO of Qore Technologies. “It’s never been more important for businesses to simply connect their applications, yet many suffer from integrations that are either overly complex and inflexible, or basic and error prone, with high operational costs.
Qore Integration as a Service combines the Qorus transaction-sure platform with integration service design and build, ongoing operation and service support for a predictable monthly fee. Additions to the Qorus Integration Engine include high throughput data pipelines for extremely efficient parallel processing, and support for Kubernetes and OpenShift containers has been added to the cloud-native architecture. Language support now boasts Python, enabling easy integration of AI and data science capabilities.
“With operational teams stretched to deliver innovation, businesses need integrations delivered in days, not weeks or months” said Nichols. “With Qore you can now get an all-inclusive integration design, build and operate service – so you can integrate and innovate at speed, risk-free.”
Qore integration as a service starts at $250/month for the design, configuration and in-service support for an enterprise integration with 100K flows/month (a flow is defined as an order, job or API call), with unlimited users, unlimited connections and unlimited interfaces.
ABOUT QORE TECHNOLOGIES
Qore is the only transaction-sure automation platform for enterprises to simply connect their in-house, cloud and operational technology. Combining easy configuration of business processes with fault tolerant orchestration and error recovery, Qore helps enterprises meet the challenge of rapidly bringing new services to market in a time of increasing innovation and industry change. Qore is trusted by world leading companies to help them reimagine their business processes and innovate faster.
qoretechnologies.com
Richard Gooding
Qore Technologies
richard.gooding@qoretechnologies.com