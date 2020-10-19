Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
988 to be New National Suicide Prevention Number

Secretary Wilkie Thanks President Trump for Making “988” America’s New National Suicide Prevention Number

Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie released the following statement after President Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act:

“People in distress and in need of timely care should face the fewest obstacles possible to get help. The bill President Trump signed today will soon make it easier for those at risk to be quickly connected to a trained responder and will help save lives.”

Currently, anyone in need of timely crisis suicide prevention resources can reach the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by dialing 1-800-273-8255. Veterans who call that number can press 1 to be connected to the Veterans Crisis Line.

During the transition to 988, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) and through online chats. Veterans and service members may reach the Veterans Crisis Line by pressing 1 after dialing, chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or texting 838255.

Source: https://www.va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/pressrelease.cfm?id=5547

