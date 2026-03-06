Veterans Warned of New Scam Involving Fake VA Appointment Letters

🚫 No Veteran Should Ever Pay Upfront for VA or Community Care Appointments

The alert emphasizes several key protections for Veterans:

Veterans should never pay for VA or Community Care appointments before or at the time of the visit.

pay for VA or Community Care appointments before or at the time of the visit. VA does not charge upfront fees for appointments.

charge upfront fees for appointments. VA does not send payment requests by email, text message, or phone.

send payment requests by email, text message, or phone. Community Care appointments are authorized by VA and are free to Veterans except for standard co-pays when applicable.

These reminders are intended to help Veterans quickly identify fraudulent communications and avoid sharing personal or financial information.

⚠️ What To Do If You Receive a Suspicious Letter or Message

The document urges Veterans to take immediate precautions if they receive questionable communications:

Do not send money or share personal or financial information.

Contact your local VA medical center directly to verify any appointment.

Report suspicious activity to: Your facility’s Integrity and Compliance Officer Integrity and Compliance Helpline: 866-842-4357 or VHAOICHelpline@va.gov VSAFE Fraud Hotline: 833-388-7233 or vsafe.gov VA OIG Hotline: 800-488-8244



The alert notes that reports made to VA OIC or VSAFE may be referred to the independent Office of Inspector General for further investigation into potential fraud, waste, or abuse.

🛡️ Protecting Veterans’ Trust and Safety

The message closes with a strong reminder: “SEE SOMETHING. SAY SOMETHING.” VA teams remain committed to ensuring that Veterans’ health care experiences are safe, legitimate, and free from fraudulent interference.