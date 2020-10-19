Domestic Violence: A Dynamic Response to a Dynamic Issue

Nebraska Probation supervised 2,357 individuals on probation for a domestic violence related charge in 2019. While Probation’s work to address domestic violence is only one part of a systemic response to the issue, it requires addressing the problem from multiple angles.

Responding to domestic violence requires a specialized approach and understanding that the issue driving the matter is the perceived need of one individual to have power and control over another. This approach begins at the time of a pre-sentence investigation where probation officers highlight the history of intimate partner related violence, including possible past behaviors and convictions, and protection orders. This approach continues once the individual is placed on probation and includes specialized supervision intervention strategies and targeted programming.

One example of specialized programming specific to domestic violence related cases is the Batterer’s Intervention Program (BIP). BIP’s are cognitive programs, generally 30-36 weeks in length, which help individuals to challenge their thoughts, beliefs, and behaviors, and replace them with healthier approaches to their intimate partner relationships. To provide consistency in BIP services across the state, Probation collaborates with the Nebraska BIP Standards Committee, within the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. One tool BIP providers use to effect behavior change is the Power and Control Wheel, which was developed by The Duluth Model, a type of BIP model approved for use in Nebraska. It serves as a visual depiction of power and control behaviors that assists individuals, and their victims, to better understand types of abuse and how they can affect others in an effort to build empathy and eliminate the behaviors.

Kevin Patras, a Specialized Probation Officer located in Norfolk within District 7, has noticed a big improvement in his ability to work on probationer behavior change in collaboration with a local BIP provider. “It’s improved dramatically”, Patras said. “They’re breaking down the Power and Control Wheel and in every appointment I meet with them, I ask them what topic they are currently focused on in their BIP group. They (the individual) are able to relay to me the topic and what it means to them. It gives me an idea of what they’re working on and what we can help them with.” Officers like Patras discuss their progress with an individual who is working with a BIP provider. This allows the probation officer to follow up and reinforce messaging and skill train around behavior and thinking deficiencies in their approaches to intimate partner relationships.

Another key element in supervising individuals on probation for domestic violence are visits to the home, during non-traditional working hours. It can be difficult to evaluate behavior change in individuals who use power and control over their intimate partner. Despite what they may be saying to their probation officer or in BIP, behavior at home may not be changing exactly as reported. Visits to the residence give probation officers some perspective into their home life and relationships within their families. Kristin Woods, a Specialized Probation Officer with District 3A Probation in Lincoln, conducts home visits with the district’s Victim Specialist. Victim Specialists are probation officers specifically trained to work with victims from the pre-sentence phase, all the way through the end of probation supervision. Woods indicated that home visits allow them to observe the residence with Woods interacting with the individual she is supervising, and the Victim Specialist checking in with the victim as “privately as possible” to support victim safety.

Woods’ approach refers to another supervision strategy, victim engagement. Woods stated she and the officer follow up with the victim “ensuring that the victim is safe”, and if the victim had anything to report, that she (or he) was safe in communicating. Woods went on to explain “that was the biggest part; gaining that rapport with victims, that we are there for them”. As Woods notes, victim engagement serves not only to give indications as to the probation individual’s behavior change, or lack thereof, but also to meet the needs of the victim. Many times, this involves probation officers providing information to victims about probation guidelines and/or court process. It could also involve providing information about the case that is public knowledge, such as the conditions of the probation order or the length of probation supervision. Information such as this can be crucial to a victim’s ability to understand the process and even help them manage their own safety.

Nebraska statutes guarantee victims the right to be heard via a victim impact statement as part of the pre-sentence investigation process. Cindy Swanson, a Victim Specialist in District 11’s North Platte Office, works with victims to help them submit these statements to the courts. Swanson stated that when she gets ready to mail out a victim impact statement request, “I always try to call first to introduce myself and let them know what is happening, the procedure, and what they’ll be getting in the mail”. These efforts can make all the difference. “By me talking to them first, it helps them start getting their thoughts in order, what do they want the judge to know, be prepared that this (the victim impact statement form) is coming in the mail, and lets them know they have a voice to the court system as to what had happened and how it has affected them. It empowers them and gives them a feeling that “hey, what had happened to me and how I feel about this, matters”. Swanson’s efforts do not end with the victim impact statement. In her efforts to continue to work with the victims of these cases when their intimate partner is sentenced to a term of probation, Swanson stated, “they know that I’m here for them, that I’ll listen to them, and that I’m able to refer them out to community resources.”

Domestic violence cases can be very dynamic, and as noted, involve more than just case management involving the individual on probation. Community collaboration can have key impacts on reducing domestic violence. This collaboration can come in the form of Coordinated Community Response Teams (CCRT’s) that work together at the local community level. These teams are generally made up of representatives from law enforcement, county attorney offices, victim advocates, mental health providers, child protective services, forensic medical professionals, community corrections and probation. CCRT’s work together to improve local systemic responses to domestic violence.

Erin Watts, Victim Specialist for District 4A, attends weekly CCRT meetings in Douglas County. Watts indicates their CCRT group works together on specific cases. “We collaborate on what kind of services a victim may need.” She said the collaboration helps in probation related cases, as well, by giving a better understanding of the dynamics of a certain situation or relationship. This can be invaluable to a probation officer working with an individual to change their attitudes, beliefs, and ultimately, their behavior.

It is important to note that while these are important intervention strategies, they are not the only strategies. Individuals on probation for domestic violence have access to the same probation programming and services as others probationers. These resources include therapeutic interventions, employment classes, life skills classes, substance use testing, etc. The ultimate goal is to replace power and control with healthy approaches to relationships, thereby changing behavior to allow for individual success, improved victim, family and community safety, and reduce the continuation of intimate partner violence.

For more information, contact Mike Nehe, Domestic Violence Programs and Services Specialist, 402-471-2125 or 402-416-3573