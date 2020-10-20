18 startups selected to participate in the stream two of the Global Pilots program
Startups selected for the Global Pilots program by Microsoft, EY, Altergate and Startupbootcamp, aimed at supporting the projects enter the international marketMOSCOW, RUSSIA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18 startups selected for the Global Pilots program by Microsoft, EY, Altergate and Startupbootcamp, aimed at supporting Russian innovative projects enter the international market. They were chosen based on the results of online pitches, jointly by the program's organizers and partners, including MasterCard, X5 Retail Group, Raiffeisenbank, ADV LaunchPad, the Angelsdeck business angels community, and Q.E.D. Consulting.
This time, the selection focused on technology startups from the finance and retail industries, as well as developers of cross-functional solutions for the B2B segment.
The selected projects include:
Dbrain is a service for data extraction from documents by using the API. Thanks to the collaboration of artificial intelligence and people, the company provides high-quality recognition and accelerates client business processes.
Yoloco is a service for searching and analyzing bloggers in social networks by using artificial intelligence.
OSA Hybrid Platform is a software that manages the optimal level of product on-shelf availability in retail stores in real time based on big data and artificial intelligence.
SmartPlayer is a unified software platform for implementing multimedia projects of any complexity, analytics, and centralized point-of-sale device management.
CERA is a software-hardware complex for automatic control of key areas in a store using computer vision and artificial intelligence.
Metacommerce is a platform for multi-channel assortment and price monitoring.
Ckassa is a mobile application for accepting online payments with instant connection and without a bank account.
NeuroNet is a voice with artificial intelligence. It is able to maintain complex conversations and imitate emotions.
hrvrAcademy is a VR platform for soft skills training. The startup helps you train your employees fast and increase their efficiency.
SWiP is a contactless vending payment system
Case Platform is a low-code platform for developing information systems without programming skills.
Doczilla is a platform for preparing documents and working with them. The platform helps create error-free documents in minutes.
SoMin is a cloud-based AI-driven SaaS platform that helps agencies and brands launch optimized advertising campaigns.
ApRbot is a service for reducing routine document flow by using artificial intelligence.
GetShop TV is an interactive advertising platform for SmartTV, Web, OTT and IPTV, which allows viewers of similar devices to buy products or services they are interested in directly from the video stream or TV show.
TWIN is an omni-channel platform for communication automation between businesses and their customers. The platform helps create and integrate voicebots and chatbots into business processes.
SalesChain is an agency sales generator. It is a platform for working with banks and leasing companies.
Online Patent is a digital system for protecting and managing a company's intellectual property rights.
Applications were accepted from B2B startups that have a product and sales in the local market. In two weeks, more than 250 companies were included in the program funnel. Most of the applications were received from business support projects without an industrial profile, followed by retail and fintech projects. The joint jury of project organizers and partners reviewed 52 startups in the online pitch format. 18 of them passed the final selection.
The program is designed to be run for 9 weeks. The most promising startups will be able to access large corporate clients in the international market using the Microsoft, EY, and Startupbootcamp ecosystem, participate in the Microsoft for Startups program, the Microsoft Co-Sell program, etc.
