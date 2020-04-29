Global Pilots program for startups continues in digital format

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the program, the selected projects will receive individual support on technological, legal, and business aspects of entering the global market, as well as assistance in setting up pilot projects with international corporations. All the activities of the program were switched to the online format.20 startups were selected to join Global Pilots program, with participation from EY and Microsoft, aimed at helping innovative projects enter the international market.The list includes the following startups:Navigine, a platform that allows tracking the movements of visitors, staff, vehicles in enterprises to optimize logistics processes and improve business efficiency.O.vision, an intelligent contactless pass system with face recognition technology helps ensure the safety and convenience of visitors and employees entering business centers, offices, enterprises. O.Gate device is installed on all kinds of turnstiles and recognizes a face in motion in a second.Roistat, an end-to-end analytics service for marketing that helps collect data from CRM systems, corporate email, advertising platforms and compiles reports based on 40+ indicators demonstrating the real effectiveness of advertising in terms of profit.GetFaster, a service for ordering and delivering consumer goods from stores.Transbaza, an online service for locating, leasing, buying, and selling commercial vehicles.Geoplat, a software complex with a wide range of AI-based algorithms for locating, exploring, and developing oil and gas deposits.Sizolution, a service for selecting the right size of clothing ordered online, helping e-stores minimize returns and increase sales.Addreality, a platform that uses computer vision and machine intelligence to deliver personalized audio and video communications to target audiences through screens, video walls, kiosks, and audio advertising.Simformer, a learning platform that uses business simulations to offer experience with a variety of business processes: sales, HR, marketing, finance.CraftTalk, a client communications automation platform, which includes chat bots, chat platform, knowledge base, analytics system, etc.Verme, a platform for staff time planning, allowing companies with large numbers of line employees to schedule their number, automatically generate work schedules, etc.BrainSoft, an ecosystem for personal marketing communications in shopping malls using artificial intelligence and machine learning, utilizing both online and offline tracking data.Skyeer, a cloud platform for monitoring and managing industrial, infrastructure and road construction sites and mining facilities based on geospatial and project data.Fabrique.AI, a data stream-processing system for applications requiring real-time decision-making, such as quality control, failure prediction, anomaly detection, scoring, personalization, etc.IREG, an online copyright registration service for companies and individual users allowing to protect texts, images, sounds, video, codes, etc.Beorg, a platform for document recognition and image digitization using neural networks and algorithms, and its own crowdsourcing platform with distributed operators.NVI solutions, a CYCLOPS software package analyzes the video stream of the employees' workday and monitors their compliance with safety regulations and production technology.VCV, an AI-based HR service that allows pre-selecting CVs, making automated calls to candidates and recording video interviews with face and voice recognition.Dasha.AI, a voice-enabled chat-bot that can call customers, sell merchandise, send e-mails and chat. 98% of people who talked to Dasha.AI could not distinguish it from the real person.Odus.AI, a platform that can be used to create chat bots to automate calls and messages in messengers.The training started on March 10 and will last 12 weeks. During this time, more than 50 mentors with experience in the global market will conduct training sessions on the following topics: specifics of working with corporate customers, building a scalable cloud IT infrastructure, building a partner ecosystem, working with investors, compliance with international legal standards (for example, GDPR) and much more. In addition, one of the key elements of the program will be assistance in organizing and implementing a pilot project with an international customer.The most promising startups will also be able to apply for other types of further cooperation with the organizers and partners of Global Pilots, including potential participation in the Microsoft for Startups program, providing companies with access to Microsoft Azure technologies and development tools, Microsoft Co-Sell joint sales program, direct investment from Altergate, etc.



