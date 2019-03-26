Investments in innovations: focusing on Russian Tatarstan

Russian Venture Forum 2019

Leading venture investors from all over the world are coming to Kazan, Russia to discuss industry trends and issues at Russian Venture Forum-2019 11th of April

KAZAN, TATARSTAN, RUSSIA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The volume of investments to the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia has increased by 4.9% over last year and comprised $10.39 billion. Although the industry, AIC, and construction make up the majority of investment structure, a volume of innovative production moderately increases. During the last 5 years, the volume of shipped innovative goods of Tatarstan rose by 35.1 %.Well-coordinated regional development mechanisms and created infrastructure did not go unnoticed even in the international arena – the share of foreign capital has exceeded 30 %, while USA, Turkey, Germany, and China still remain the leaders among the foreign investors.It is Kazan, where the global venture community annually meets at the Russian Venture Forum . In the scope of congress block, organizers prepare presentations of more than 100 speakers from Russia, France, USA, Switzerland, Japan, China, Malaysia, Israel, and other countries. Experts are going to discuss more prospective development directions of venture industry, alternative instruments for the financing of technological companies, issues of development of favorable climate for a startup operation, the role of innovations in the corporate environment, and methods of a new product launch in the market.Final pitch sessions will take place at the exposition of the forum as part of the selection for the Republican Acceleration Program organized by Pulsar Venture Capital and Investment and Venture Fund of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia. Startups qualify for the prize fund of up to $ 300 000 and interest of private investors.11th of April, KAZAN EXPO (Kazan, Vystavochnaya Street, 1, Bolshiye Kabany).For free registration to participate in the forum follow the link https://russianventureforum.ru/en



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.