Baosheng Submarine Cable Successfully Delivered First Large-length 220 kV Optical Electric Composite Submarine Cable

YANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the morning of September 20, AVIC Baosheng Ocean Engineering Cable Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Baosheng Submarine Cable Company") held a grand delivery ceremony for its first large-length 220 kV optical electric composite submarine cable at Baosheng Submarine Cable Company’s dock in Yangzhou. With the successful delivery of the first long-length submarine cable, it marks that Baosheng Submarine Cable Company has fully entered the time of project completion and production.

Committed to manufacturing high-quality products such as submarine cable, submarine optical cable, optical electric composite submarine cable, dynamic cable and umbilical cable, Baosheng Submarine Cable Company makes use of the world's most advanced submarine cable manufacturing equipments---a full set of production and testing equipments exported from Europe, adopting international leading technologies to manufacture large length submarine cables. At present, Baosheng Submarine Cable Company has not only introduced over 100 sets of world-class production and testing facilities, but also independently developed a number of proprietary technologies, forming advanced processing and testing capability. In terms of technical control, Baosheng Submarine Cable Company adopts the world's advanced and unique technology, and the company owns joint technology and large length cable manufacturing technology. In terms of delivery capacity, it can berth 50,000-ton ships with an annual cable transport capacity of more than 100000 tons, which is the largest dock in China’s submarine cable projects, guarantees that delivery capacity of Baosheng Submarine Cable Company reaches the international leading level.

Baosheng Submarine Cable Company has a fully shielded high voltage laboratory to achieve the system testing of cable performance, including partial discharge test, high-voltage holding test, impact test, and variable-frequency series-resonance voltage withstand tests. It is worth mentioning that Baosheng also utilizes world leading and the only one in China high-precision ultra-purification raw materials online selection system, which further improves cable insulation performance and other key indicators as well as fully ensures the high reliability of product quality. Meanwhile, in order to ensure the consistency and traceability of products, Baosheng Submarine Cable Company builds a smart factory with high standards by carrying 5G and other new-generation information technologies. With the industrial big data platform as the core, Baosheng Submarine Cable Company has realized the intelligent control of the whole process of submarine cable manufacturing, which can provide the full life cycle management for product production through the multi-layer intelligent control system.

As a joint venture founded in 2018 by Baosheng Science & Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. and Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), Baosheng Submarine Cable Company has the world's tallest crosslink tower at 201.68 meters, with a deepwater dock capable of berth 50,000-ton ships. Baosheng Submarine Cable Company can provide customers with submarine cables, submarine optical cables, optical electric composite submarine cable, submarine special cables and umbilical cables, as well as systematic and integrated solutions such as engineering design, manufacturing, installation, and service. Baosheng Submarine Cable Company is the world's largest single submarine cable manufacturing base.



Contact

Chen Jie

Mobile Phone: +86 13651517699

Telephone: +86 514 89898966

Email: bschengj@baosheng.cn

Zhang Huimeng

Mobile Phone: +86 18361318928

Telephone: +86 514 89898966

Email: bshlzhmll@163.com