Westminster Barracks / Pedestrian LSA Crash
CASE#: 20B104873
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020 from 1800-2100 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stratton Arlington Road, West Wardsboro
VICTIM: Deborah Ayers
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Wardsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2020 from approximately 1800-2100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a community outreach event on Stratton Arlington Road in the Town of West Wardsboro, VT in an effort to seek the public's assistance in obtaining information leading to the identity of the individual(s) responsible for the hit and run crash that occurred on the evening of 10/17/20 leaving Deborah Ayers hospitalized in critical condition. Troopers spoke with motorists and handed out flyers requesting anyone with information to contact the Westminster Barracks.
