Westminster Barracks / Pedestrian LSA Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104873

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Stacy Corliss

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020 from 1800-2100 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stratton Arlington Road, West Wardsboro

VICTIM: Deborah Ayers

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Wardsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/18/2020 from approximately 1800-2100 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks conducted a community outreach event on Stratton Arlington Road in the Town of West Wardsboro, VT in an effort to seek the public's assistance in obtaining information leading to the identity of the individual(s) responsible for the hit and run crash that occurred on the evening of 10/17/20 leaving Deborah Ayers hospitalized in critical condition. Troopers spoke with motorists and handed out flyers requesting anyone with information to contact the Westminster Barracks.