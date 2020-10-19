New Haven Barracks / VCOR / VAPO / DLS-C

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502731

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2020, 1823 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Bristol

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of Conditions of Release

-Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

-Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Kaleb Gorton

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/18/2020 at 1823 hours, the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a welfare check in the Town of Bristol.

Throughout the course of the investigation, Troopers discovered Kaleb Gorton (27) of Bristol, VT had violated court ordered Conditions of Release and violated an Abuse Prevention Order. Investigation also revealed Gorton operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while having a criminally suspended license in the State of Vermont.

Gorton was transported to the New Haven Barracks and later released with active Conditions of Release and a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Bristol Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.