Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide In Somerset County

Maryland State Police News Release

(MARION, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Somerset County.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack responded to the 5700 block of Cornstack Road in Marion, Maryland for a report of three people being shot.

According to a preliminary investigation, the first victim, Lagina Lynn Robellard, 46, of Hebron, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene. The two other people shot, both males, were transported  to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital, in Salisbury, Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

No other people were hurt as a result of this incident. Investigators believe there is no further risk of danger to anyone in the community. No charges have been filed at this time, although that could change pending the outcome of the investigation. More details to follow as they become available.

This case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

