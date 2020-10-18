Fabulous Must-Have Story Books at Books 4 People Bookstore for your Child (Paddington, Kipper The Dog, Julia Donaldson)
Fabulous Must-Have Story Books at Books 4 People Bookstore for your Child to Read (Paddington, Kipper The Dog, Julia Donaldson, Behaviour Matters Series)LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For young children that love story-time, we've selected our favourite selections of the most exciting and captivating must-have storybooks for your child to enjoy. Our books empower young girls and embolden little boys to be brave and strong, they will instill confidence, teach fantastic and moving life lessons, and generally inspire your little ones with stories of empathy, love, and the power of friendship. Share in the magical moment of a good bedtime story with these top recommended storybooks for kids.
1. Funny Bones By Allan Ahlberg
Bumps in the Night is one of the titles in Allan Ahlberg's iconic children's picture book series about skeletons, Funny Bones. Despite being set in a dark dark house, this brightly coloured book is perfect for early readers! No matter where they are, the two skeletons keep going bump in the night. Your child won't be able to stop laughing at the crazy antics of these funny bones as they get up to all kinds of crazy mischief from sledding, to fishing, to having a tea party with their skeleton puppy friend.
Order your Funny Bones, 8 Books Collection Set By Allan Ahlberg today and enjoy the silliness of the funny bones series.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/funny-bones-8bks?_pos=2&_sid=0a91b90e4&_ss=r
2.Sue Graves's Behaviour Matters Series
These funny, charming stories are the perfect way to introduce young children to what honesty is, and help them understand the importance of owning up to your mistakes. Also included are suggestions for activities and ideas to talk through together to help children fully understand how their behaviour can impact on others. In the books, learn the importance of managing anger as you see Hippo having a bad day. It all started when he missed his breakfast. He can't concentrate in class and his tummy won't stop rumbling. And when he sees Mrs Croc's special chocolate cake, he can't resist. Now somebody else is getting the blame for eating it. Will Hippo do the right thing and tell the truth and make amends for what he's done?
Sue Graves Behaviour Matters Series 6 Books Collection Set, the perfect set of stories for learning the impact of personal behaviour.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/dealman-u5-suegraves-6bks?_pos=2&_sid=248476dda&_ss=r
3. Kipper The Dog Collection
A favourite with toddlers for over 25 years, the lovable dog Kipper celebrates his birthday, goes camping, chooses a new pet, and plays in the snow throughout these brilliant books. This collection is a barking brilliant gift that is sure to be cherished for a long time to come.
Kipper the Dog Collection Mick Inkpen 10 Books Set
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/kipper-the-dog-10bks?_pos=1&_sid=3efae7342&_ss=r
4. Paddington's Big Suitcase
Enjoy six hilarious picture books, all about Paddington the nation's favorite bear, now a major movie star in this special gift edition suitcase with carry-along handle.
Paddington Bear is a distinguished small bear of earnest good intentions who gets drawn into mishap and adventure at every turn. Thankfully his great sense of logic and determination manage to get him out of most scrapes; albeit in perhaps some rather unconventional ways.
Paddington's Big Suitcase 6 Picture Books Collection Set
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/paddingtons-books-suitcase-6bks?_pos=2&_sid=3f39cb2a1&_ss=r
5. Richard Scarry's Best Children's Collection
Richard Scarry's books have been delighting children with a complete sketch of busy town life for years. Each zany illustration features plenty of friendly animal characters going to work, taking public transport, going to bustling school houses, and generally being very busy and important.Your child will love learning about the exciting hubbub of city living when they read these colourful children's stories.
Richard Scarry's Best Ever Collection 10 Books Set, now for a limited time offered at an unbelievable discount.
https://www.books4people.co.uk/products/richard-scarrys-10bks?_pos=1&_sid=5fcbff640&_ss=r
6. Julia Donaldson Picture Book Collection 10 Books Set at Books4People.co.uk
Julia Donaldson is one of the best picture creators with millions of copies sold worldwide. This include big title such as The Gruffalo,
The Gruffalo's Child, Room on the Broom, Snail and the Whale, Cave Baby and many more. When it comes to books for toddlers, Julia Donaldson can't be beaten and you'll find all these and more in this brilliant 10-book collection!
