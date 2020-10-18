Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

Enerkon Solar International (ENKS OTC) Plans to establish a SPAC (Special Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies which may be strategic for the future

Enerkon Solar International Inc (OTCBB:ENKS)

Enerkon Solar International International and New Technologies Holdings Inc are breaking new ground in in Science and Energy” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Company Chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout , Stated That " We are planning to establish a SPAC to Acquire Quality Strategic Investments in Companies useful to our future plans and expansion"

The Chairman Further stated that the company plans to commercialize existing patents already developed or acquired during the coming months and 2021 at which point they will be book as balance items since currently the company does not hold patents at any value until they are commercialized for Monetization and can be valued properly. The company is conservative in its projections valuations and proclamations as while the company has great prospects and positive future possibilities in the diverse area of new technology and the core growth of Solar EPC contracts for the construction of Utility Scale Power Plants in east Africa and other locations, we maintain a conservative policy for our disclosures to the public while we complete our Audit of company Assets and Operations this year"

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind.

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

