Popular Good-Reads for Kids at Books4People Book Store (Paddington, Mr Men, Ladybird, Harry Potter, Horrible Histories)

Delightful children's classics that remain among our staple bestsellers. Here is our expert approved, recommended list of the most popular good-reads for kids.
1. Paddington Bear
Everyone loves paddington bear, but now you can own the ten book collection, available at a limited time at an unbeatable discounted price. The classic story of the bear from Darkest Peru who arrived at Paddington Station with nothing but a suitcase, a half-empty jar of marmalade and a label that read 'Please look after this bear, thank you'. Mr and Mrs Brown discovered him, named him Paddington and welcomed him to their home, where he has lived ever since.
Paddington Bear 10 Books Collection Pack Set By Michael Bond
2. Mr Men My Complete Collection
Young readers will love joining the classic Mr. Men characters including Mr. Bump, Mr. Happy and Little Sunshine as they enjoy everyday experiences and exciting adventures in this incredible 48 set collection.
Mr Men My Complete Collection 48 Books Box Set By Roger Hargreaves
3. Ladybird Tales - My Once Upon A Time Library
Ladybird has published fairy tales for over forty-five years, bringing the magic of traditional stories to each new generation of children. Fairy stories and traditional tales have a special place in the life of every child. Trust Ladybird to bring you all the best-loved titles in this great box set. Theses tales are perfect for reading aloud, or for older, more confident readers to read by themselves. An essential part of any child's bookshelf, Ladybird Tales are perfect for sharing together and creating memories to treasure forever.
There are 24 Ladybird Tales in this set; so the only problem is which one to read first! This Stunning collection of Ladybird Tales is based on Ladybird's original best-selling Well-Loved Tales Series, with stories by Vera Southgate and beautiful, detailed illustrations to capture the hearts of a new generation of readers. Children have always loved these stories and sharing them together is an experience to treasure.
Ladybird Tales Classic Collection 24 Books Box, Gift Set
4. Harry Potter Series
J.K. Rowling's seven bestselling Harry Potter books are available in a stunning paperback boxed set! The Harry Potter series has been hailed as 'one for the ages' by Stephen King and 'a spellbinding saga 'by USA Today. And most recently, The New York Times called Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows the 'fastest selling book in history'. This is the ultimate Harry Potter collection for Harry Potter fans of all ages!
Harry Potter Book Set by J K Rowling
5. Horrible Histories Books Blood Curdling Collection
Horrible Histories Collection 20 Books by Terry Deary. History including the terrible and violent bits!
Horrible Histories is a bestselling children's series that has been reproduced into a Netflix series, live stage performances, and soon a film. Children love these must read books that explore the gooey, messy, and murderous parts of history from The Terrible Tudors to The Awful Egyptians.
Horrible Histories Books Blood Curdling Collection 20 Books Box, Gift Set
