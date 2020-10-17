NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502672
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 12, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: West River Road, Lincoln
VIOLATION: Title 13 VSA 1030, "Violation of an abuse prevention order."
ACCUSED: Kaleb Gorton
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 13, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a
complaint regarding a violation of an abuse prevention order. The investigation into
this incident revealed the accused, Kaleb Gorton (28) violated an abuse
prevention order of October 12, 2020. Gorton was located on October 17, 2020, and
issued a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 19, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768