NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / VIOLATION OF ABUSE PREVENTION ORDER

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502672

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                            

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: October 12, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: West River Road, Lincoln

VIOLATION: Title 13 VSA 1030, "Violation of an abuse prevention order."

 

ACCUSED: Kaleb Gorton                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 13, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a

complaint regarding a violation of an abuse prevention order. The investigation into

this incident revealed the accused, Kaleb Gorton (28) violated an abuse

prevention order of October 12, 2020. Gorton was located on October 17, 2020, and

issued a citation to appear at the Addison Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 19, 2020, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

