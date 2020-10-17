Silver Alert- Ambrosio Gonzalez-Phoenix PD

A Silver Alert has been issued for Phoenix Police Department in Maricopa County. This is the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Phoenix Police Department is looking for Ambrosio Gonzalez 76 year old male, with gray hair, brown eyes, weighing one hundred and sixty pounds, and, 5 feet nine inches tall. He was last seen wearing an orange button up shirt, brown pants and brown sandals. He wandered away on foot from the area of 7300 block of north thirty eighth Drive. He suffers from dementia.