Books 4 People Book Club Also Know as The Peoples Bookstore (Buy Cheap Discounted Books at Low Prices) World of Books

Books 4 People is voted The People Bookstore Due to selling low price books and offering excellent discount rates to all of its World of books to choose from.LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enjoy these top choices from our exclusive September new additions on Books 4 People's Book Club. Our September inclusions have something for everyone including classic favourites from Agatha Christie as well as new releases from bestselling author Alexandra Bracken. Shop now at our online bookstore and enjoy incredible discounts throughout September, with new promotions exclusively at Books 4 People.
1. Agatha Christie Collection
In a global poll to mark of Queen of Crime's 125th Birthday, three books stood out as clear favourite amongst Agatha Christie fans past and present, collecting nearly half the amassed votes between them.
All three books represents the pinnacle of crime writing packed with murder, suspense, and highly original endings that have shocked and surprised readers for decades. They are three very different books, but they have one thing in common- the fiendish ingenuity of Agatha Christie. And Then There Were None was Agatha Christies most successful book. With over 100 million copies sold worldwide, it is also the bestselling crime novel of all time.
Get your Agatha Christie masterpiece collection at an unbeatable price.
2. Nora Roberts Concannon Sisters Trilogy
Passions are about to flare for the Concannon sisters. Maggie and Brianna Concannon are two very different sisters. The calm and gentle Bri seems able to weather any storm, even the constant criticism that rains down on them both from their mother, but Maggie is a passionate and fiery artist whose temper is as bold as her art. Their mother's bitterness is a mystery to Bri and Maggie, until secrets from the past challenge everything they've come to believe. It's Maggie's skill as a glass blower that brings Rogan Sweeney, the international gallery owner; to her small cottage in County Clare. His interest in her is purely professional; until their personalities clash and sparks begin to fly. As her career takes off; how will Maggie cope with the heat of the spotlight and feelings for Rogan that she would rather ignore?
3. Darkest Mind Trilogy
New York Times bestselling author Alexandra Bracken, from the author who brought you the Passenger Series, comes her latest set of edge-of-your-seat superhero thrillers. For fans of The Hunger Games and Divergent, enjoy this dystopian reality where a contagious disease wipes out 98% of children and teenagers leaving any survivors with strange supernatural abilities. Seeing their superpowers as a threat, the government rounds up and imprisons all surviving youth in horrible camps where one unique and unlikely group of friends only hope for the survival of an entire generation will be to combine their forces. But will it be enough to ensure their future and the survival of humankind?
Darkest Minds 4 Books Box Set Collection by Alexandra Bracken. Order today to enjoy fantastic savings.
4. Michael Connelly Harry Bosch Series
When a physicist is murdered in LA, it seems the killer has no fear of publicity, leaving the body on the Mulholland overlook, a site with a stunning view over the city. And when it's discovered that the victim turned over a quantity of a lethal chemical to his killer before he died, Harry knows he has more than just a single death to worry about. Alongside the forces of Homeland Security, Harry realises he must solve the murder or face unimaginable consequences.
Michael Connelly Harry Bosch Series 10 Books Collection Set, order your complete collection today, now available at an unbelievably low cost.
5. Tom Hoyle Collection
Thirteen is the first in an exciting action series from Tom Hoyle. Born at midnight in London, on the stroke of the new millennium, Adam is the target of a cult that believes boys born on this date must die before the end of their thirteenth year. Twelve boys have been killed so far. Coron, the crazy cult leader, will stop at nothing to bring in his new kingdom. And now he is planning a bombing spectacular across London to celebrate the sacrifice of his final victim: Adam.
Books 4 People now offers the Tom Hoyle Collection 4 Books Set at an amazing value.
