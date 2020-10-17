RE: Road Closure Rt 4A West Rutland UPDATED ADDRESS
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Route 4A in the area of Ross St and Clarendon Ave in West Rutland is closed due to a fire.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.