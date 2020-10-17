RE: Road Closure Rt 4A West Rutland UPDATED ADDRESS

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 4A in the area of Ross St and Clarendon Ave in West Rutland is closed due to a fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.