Burgum places Indian Affairs Commission executive director on administrative leave

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today placed North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis on administrative leave, with pay, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct. 

“We take allegations of misconduct very seriously. The State of North Dakota is committed to a safe and equitable workplace environment for all team members,” Burgum said.

State Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder has been appointed to serve as interim Indian Affairs commissioner pending the outcome of the investigation. Per North Dakota Century Code Section 44-04-18.1-6, no additional details will be released during the investigation.

