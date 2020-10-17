I-15 Blue Diamond Rd. Nightly Ramp Restrictions October 21-23 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party nighttime ramp closures along Interstate 15 at Blue Diamond Road in Clark County. The temporary restrictions are needed for geotechnical testing and exploratory boring for the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Terra Contracting are the contractors.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (October 21-22) • The northbound Interstate 15 to Blue Diamond Road onramp will be closed from 9 p.m., October 21, until 5:30 a.m., October 22, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (October 22-23) • The northbound Interstate 15 to Blue Diamond Road onramp will be closed from 9 p.m., October 22, until 5:30 a.m., October 22, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

