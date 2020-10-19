Colorado CBD Company Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. named Silver Partner by Colorado’s Environmental Leadership Program
Panacea's focus on providing high-quality hemp products while pioneering sustainable practices earns statewide recognition for continual environmental progress.
Our full-circle hemp program — where the excess hemp we process goes back into the ground for nutrients — is just one example of our sustainability efforts.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a vertically-integrated CBD company located in Golden, Colorado, is proud to announce their acceptance as a Silver Partner to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Environmental Leadership Program (ELP). The ELP is Colorado's statewide environmental recognition and reward program for members that voluntarily go beyond compliance with state and federal regulations and are committed to continual environmental improvement. In order for a company to become a Silver Partner, a company must commit to develop and implement environmental management system within an agreed upon timeframe, as well as meet the requirements for “beyond-compliance” activities and programs.
— Leslie Buttorff, Panacea Life Sciences' CEO
Panacea Life Sciences’ CEO, Leslie Buttorff, explains, “Although we are currently a small company, I believe it is important to exceed the federal and state regulations to find ways in which we can contribute to the improvement of our environment. Our full-circle hemp program — where the excess hemp we process goes back into the ground for nutrients — is just one example of our sustainability efforts.” Panacea is closing in on their pursuit of becoming Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP)-certified as enforced by the FDA, so entering into the Environmental Leadership Program quickly became a natural addendum for the company. Buttorff identified several projects that Panacea plans to initiate in 2021 to increase the company’s sustainability. The projects will focus on the reduction of energy consumption and decreasing pollution, which ranges from gas emissions like ethanol evaporation to waste diversion of spent biomass and/or packaging. One element that will soon have an immediate impact is Panacea’s work toward converting current packaging materials to fully compostable packaging for a number of their hemp products. In doing so, this would create a small but significant effort to move toward better sustainability.
In the relatively new and rapidly growing hemp and CBD marketplace, companies are tasked with finding ways to differentiate themselves. Since their beginning, Panacea has always made it a priority to produce products with integrity whether that means working with state-of-the-art equipment, testing every batch seven times throughout production, or providing third-party Certificates of Analysis to the public. By becoming one of only 33 Silver Partner companies in Colorado in 2020, Panacea is once again setting the standard for the rest of the hemp industry. One of the founding pillars of the company is to enable environmental sustainability, as evidenced by their proactive work with both the Colorado Department of Agriculture and Department of Public Health and Environment. The self-set expectation is to not only ensure compliance with CDPHE’s guidelines but also to establish communication about how they can improve operations while minimizing their environmental impact. As they work on developing an Environmental Management System (EMS), each milestone accomplishment should eventually lead them to becoming Gold Leaders within the next three years.
About Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
Panacea Life Sciences, a woman-owned and woman-led company, is dedicated to developing and producing the highest-quality, most medically relevant, legal, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets. Beginning at PANA Organic Botanicals @Needle Rock and throughout our 51,000 square foot, state-of-the-art, cGMP, extraction, manufacturing, testing and fulfillment center located in Golden, Colorado, Panacea operates in every segment of the CBD product value chain. From cultivation to finished goods, we ensure our products with stringent testing protocols employed at every stage of the supply chain. Panacea offers the purest natural remedies within product lines for every aspect of life: PANA Health™, PANA Beauty™, PANA Sport™, PANA Pet™, and PANA Life™. To learn more about our products or our land-to-brand practices, please visit us online at https://panacealife.com.
About CDPHE’s Environmental Leadership Program
The Environmental Leadership Program is a voluntary program that encourages and rewards superior environmental performers that go beyond the requirements of environmental regulations and move toward the goal of sustainability. The program is open to all Colorado businesses, industries, offices, educational institutions, municipalities, government agencies, community, not-for-profit and other organizations. Currently, the program consists of three tiers: bronze, silver and gold.
Lauren Cavarra
Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.
+1 800-985-0515
lauren.cavarra@panacealife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn